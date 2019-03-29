Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced she will visit Dublin next Thursday to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about EU issues, including Brexit.
- A man who convinced a child to play sexualised games of ‘truth or dare’ and coerced her into sexual intercourse was jailed for 18 months.
- The Central Criminal Court heard how Mary Lowry visited a psychic to see if it would help when her boyfriend Bobby Ryan disappeared.
- The new Garda regional headquarters in Galway was evacuated due to flooding.
- A convicted killer who absconded from prison in 2017 and went on the run was extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.
- Boyzone singer Keith Duffy was hospitalised in Thailand after taking ill before he was due to go on stage as part of the band’s reunion tour.
- New figures showed how the asking price for a newly listed property increased by 2% nationally and by 1.4% in Dublin during first quarter of the year.
- Gardaí seized around 130 cannabis plants during the search of a property near Dundalk.
- Long-term tenants at an apartment complex avoided a mass eviction after the building was bought by a housing association and Cork City Council for €20m.
INTERNATIONAL
- #BREXIT UK MPs voted against Theresa May’s withdrawal deal in the House of Commons for a third time.
- #TRANSPARENCY Facebook announced changes to the way political ads are handled on its site ahead of the upcoming European Parliament elections.
#USA Donald Trump called Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election “the single greatest hoax” in US political history.
- #CHRISTCHURCH A memorial for the 50 victims of an attack on two mosques earlier this month took place in New Zealand.
PARTING SHOT
Today, TheJournal.ie said goodbye to its sister site the DailyEdge.ie after nearly nine years.
The site began life as an irreverent take internet pop culture with an Irish slant in 2010, and posted its final story this evening.
Here’s a rundown of some of the website’s best bits from through the years, where you can see just what a good run it had.
