Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has spoken with the party’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers and has accepted her explanation about “inadvertently” voting for a colleague while he was absent from the Dáil chamber.

Dublin's Christ Church area was sealed off this afternoon as a result of a security alert.

A transatlantic flight was forced to divert to Dublin Airport this afternoon after a number of cabin crew and passengers were reportedly affected by fumes from a spillage of a cleaning solution.

Older adults who live alone are significantly more likely to feel lonely than those who live with others, research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) found.

A man in his 30s died following a single-vehicle road crash in Tipperary yesterday.

Gardaí investigating the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney have warned a number of other Quinn executives that their lives might be in danger.

Same-sex parents called for equal legal rights to their children to be secured in legislation as soon as possible as they held a protest outside the Department of Health.

Stargazers will be treated to a meteor shower this evening as debris from Halley's Comet passes by earth, lighting up the late night sky.

THE WORLD

The Stormont Assembly met today for the first time in almost three years, after it was recalled by MLAs wishing to protest at changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws. Source: Eamonn Farrell

#STORMONT: There were farcical scenes at the Northern Ireland assembly today as there were not enough MLAs present to elect a speaker after anti-abortion MLAs had sought to block the introduction of same-sex marriage and abortion legislation.

#HOUSE OF COMMONS: House Speaker John Bercow decided that a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal cannot be held.

#CHILE: The Chilean government has extended a state of emergency as unrest in South American nation grows.

