This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 21 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Ructions in the Dáil AND the House of Commons, unrest in Chile and a meteor shower, it’s the evening fix.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 21 Oct 2019, 8:55 PM
10 minutes ago 353 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4860392

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

mear Lemurs Roxy and Rigo getting into the Halloween spirit at Tayto Park this morning Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

  • Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has spoken with the party’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers and has accepted her explanation about “inadvertently” voting for a colleague while he was absent from the Dáil chamber. 
  •  Dublin’s Christ Church area was sealed off this afternoon as a result of a security alert.
  • A transatlantic flight was forced to divert to Dublin Airport this afternoon after a number of cabin crew and passengers were reportedly affected by fumes from a spillage of a cleaning solution.
  • Older adults who live alone are significantly more likely to feel lonely than those who live with others, research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) found.
  • A man in his 30s died following a single-vehicle road crash in Tipperary yesterday.
  • Gardaí investigating the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney have warned a number of other Quinn executives that their lives might be in danger.
  • Same-sex parents called for equal legal rights to their children to be secured in legislation as soon as possible as they held a protest outside the Department of Health.
  • Stargazers will be treated to a meteor shower this evening as debris from Halley’s Comet passes by earth, lighting up the late night sky

THE WORLD 

file-photo-the-stormont-assembly-will-meet-today-for-the-first-time-in-almost-three-years-after-it-was-recalled-by-mlas-wishing-to-protest-at-changes-to-northern-irelands-abortion-laws-however-it The Stormont Assembly met today for the first time in almost three years, after it was recalled by MLAs wishing to protest at changes to Northern Ireland's abortion laws. Source: Eamonn Farrell

#STORMONT: There were farcical scenes at the Northern Ireland assembly today as there were not enough MLAs present to elect a speaker after anti-abortion MLAs had sought to block the introduction of same-sex marriage and abortion legislation. 

#HOUSE OF COMMONS: House Speaker John Bercow decided that a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal cannot be held.

#CHILE: The Chilean government has extended a state of emergency as unrest in South American nation grows. 

PARTING SHOT

Meanwhile, in Belfast…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie