Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has spoken with the party’s Brexit spokesperson Lisa Chambers and has accepted her explanation about “inadvertently” voting for a colleague while he was absent from the Dáil chamber.
- Dublin’s Christ Church area was sealed off this afternoon as a result of a security alert.
- A transatlantic flight was forced to divert to Dublin Airport this afternoon after a number of cabin crew and passengers were reportedly affected by fumes from a spillage of a cleaning solution.
- Older adults who live alone are significantly more likely to feel lonely than those who live with others, research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) found.
- A man in his 30s died following a single-vehicle road crash in Tipperary yesterday.
- Gardaí investigating the abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney have warned a number of other Quinn executives that their lives might be in danger.
- Same-sex parents called for equal legal rights to their children to be secured in legislation as soon as possible as they held a protest outside the Department of Health.
- Stargazers will be treated to a meteor shower this evening as debris from Halley’s Comet passes by earth, lighting up the late night sky.
THE WORLD
#STORMONT: There were farcical scenes at the Northern Ireland assembly today as there were not enough MLAs present to elect a speaker after anti-abortion MLAs had sought to block the introduction of same-sex marriage and abortion legislation.
#HOUSE OF COMMONS: House Speaker John Bercow decided that a vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal cannot be held.
#CHILE: The Chilean government has extended a state of emergency as unrest in South American nation grows.
PARTING SHOT
Meanwhile, in Belfast…
