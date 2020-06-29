Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Transport and Environment Eamon Ryan. Source: Sam Boal

WORLD

Hospital employees leave Brazil's Pacaembu field hospital, after it was officially closed now that bed occupancy rates have fallen below 50%. Source: Marcelo Chello

#USA: Texas’ battle against Covid-19 has taken a “dangerous turn”, as bars in LA were ordered to close amid a worsening outbreak.

#UK: The Covid-19 pandemic has been an “absolute nightmare” and a “disaster” for the UK, Boris Johnson said, as he promised a “whack-a-mole” strategy to tackling local flare-ups of the virus

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Of all the new normals we have seen, this might be one of our favourites: a Clare County Board meeting, held in the stands of Cusack Park – with Clare GAA officials seated on a lorry truck.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom…