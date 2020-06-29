This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 June, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A post-Cabinet briefing by the three leaders, Gardaí tackle Kinahan crime – and Ireland reaches Phase Three.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 29 Jun 2020, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

10067 Cabinet Meetings Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, and Minister for Transport and Environment Eamon Ryan. Source: Sam Boal

  • Barbers and hairdressers described the level of demand as “Christmas on steroids”, as businesses (including the pubs) re-opened as part of Phase Three
  • Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan asked that people consider cancelling holidays abroad to help prevent the spread of Covid-19
  • Micheál Martin said that he had a “limited choice” when appointing people to Cabinet, as his deputy Dara Calleary said he was heartened by the support he had received
  • Senior Gardaí said the Kinahan crime cartel have “wreaked havoc” on communities in Dublin’s North Inner City after the conviction of three men today
  • The mandatory use of face coverings on public transport is “likely” to be enforced through fines
  • The family of Noah Donohoe led tributes to the 14-year-old boy.

WORLD

covid-19-medical-field-hospital-for-victims-of-covid-19-closed Hospital employees leave Brazil's Pacaembu field hospital, after it was officially closed now that bed occupancy rates have fallen below 50%. Source: Marcelo Chello

#USA: Texas’ battle against Covid-19 has taken a “dangerous turn”, as bars in LA were ordered to close amid a worsening outbreak.

#UK: The Covid-19 pandemic has been an “absolute nightmare” and a “disaster” for the UK, Boris Johnson said, as he promised a “whack-a-mole” strategy to tackling local flare-ups of the virus 

PARTING SHOT

Of all the new normals we have seen, this might be one of our favourites: a Clare County Board meeting, held in the stands of Cusack Park – with Clare GAA officials seated on a lorry truck.

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom…

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

