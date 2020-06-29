Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Barbers and hairdressers described the level of demand as “Christmas on steroids”, as businesses (including the pubs) re-opened as part of Phase Three
- Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan asked that people consider cancelling holidays abroad to help prevent the spread of Covid-19
- Micheál Martin said that he had a “limited choice” when appointing people to Cabinet, as his deputy Dara Calleary said he was heartened by the support he had received
- Senior Gardaí said the Kinahan crime cartel have “wreaked havoc” on communities in Dublin’s North Inner City after the conviction of three men today
- The mandatory use of face coverings on public transport is “likely” to be enforced through fines
- The family of Noah Donohoe led tributes to the 14-year-old boy.
WORLD
#USA: Texas’ battle against Covid-19 has taken a “dangerous turn”, as bars in LA were ordered to close amid a worsening outbreak.
#UK: The Covid-19 pandemic has been an “absolute nightmare” and a “disaster” for the UK, Boris Johnson said, as he promised a “whack-a-mole” strategy to tackling local flare-ups of the virus
PARTING SHOT
Of all the new normals we have seen, this might be one of our favourites: a Clare County Board meeting, held in the stands of Cusack Park – with Clare GAA officials seated on a lorry truck.
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom…
