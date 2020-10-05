Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Chair of NPHET Professor Philip Nolan; Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer; and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer arriving at Government Buildings today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

The Cabinet approved approved Ireland entering into Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions.

of coronavirus restrictions. Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.

under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow. The nursing home sector expressed concern that outbreaks in this setting were set out as one of the reasons NPHET recommended a move to Level 5 restrictions at the weekend.

at the weekend. Health officials confirmed a further 518 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.

confirmed in Ireland. Gardaí and Revenue seized €440k worth of drugs after raids in west Dublin last Friday.

last Friday. The GAA suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice.

suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice. Parents were urged not to panic ahead of Christmas as many rushed to toy shops as it was believed Ireland could have Level 5 restrictions imposed.

THE WORLD

A jogger runs along the river Thames, passing skyscrapers in the City financial district of London. Source: PA Images

#KAYLEIGH MCENANY: US President Donald Trump’s press secretary tested positive for Covid-19.

#ENGLAND: The weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases soared in dozens of areas in England, following the addition of nearly 16,000 cases that went unreported because of a technical error with an Excel spreadsheet.

PARTING SHOT

Follow us live here throughout the evening ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s address to the nation.