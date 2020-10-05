Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Cabinet approved approved Ireland entering into Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions.
- Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.
- The nursing home sector expressed concern that outbreaks in this setting were set out as one of the reasons NPHET recommended a move to Level 5 restrictions at the weekend.
- Health officials confirmed a further 518 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.
- Gardaí and Revenue seized €440k worth of drugs after raids in west Dublin last Friday.
- The GAA suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice.
- Parents were urged not to panic ahead of Christmas as many rushed to toy shops as it was believed Ireland could have Level 5 restrictions imposed.
THE WORLD
#KAYLEIGH MCENANY: US President Donald Trump’s press secretary tested positive for Covid-19.
Your contributions will help us continue
#ENGLAND: The weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases soared in dozens of areas in England, following the addition of nearly 16,000 cases that went unreported because of a technical error with an Excel spreadsheet.
PARTING SHOT
Follow us live here throughout the evening ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s address to the nation.
