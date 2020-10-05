#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Monday 5 October 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 5 Oct 2020, 8:57 PM
8 minutes ago 606 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5224521

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

007 NPHET meeting Chair of NPHET Professor Philip Nolan; Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer; and Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer arriving at Government Buildings today. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • The Cabinet approved approved Ireland entering into Level 3 of coronavirus restrictions. 
  • Indoor dining in pubs and restaurants will be banned across the country under Level 3 restrictions being imposed from tomorrow.
  • The nursing home sector expressed concern that outbreaks in this setting were set out as one of the reasons NPHET recommended a move to Level 5 restrictions at the weekend.
  • Health officials confirmed a further 518 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland.
  • Gardaí and Revenue seized €440k worth of drugs after raids in west Dublin last Friday.
  • The GAA suspended all club games at all levels with immediate effect until further notice.
  • Parents were urged not to panic ahead of Christmas as many rushed to toy shops as it was believed Ireland could have Level 5 restrictions imposed. 

THE WORLD 

autumn-weather-oct-5th-2020 A jogger runs along the river Thames, passing skyscrapers in the City financial district of London. Source: PA Images

#KAYLEIGH MCENANY: US President Donald Trump’s press secretary tested positive for Covid-19. 

#ENGLAND: The weekly rate of new Covid-19 cases soared in dozens of areas in England, following the addition of nearly 16,000 cases that went unreported because of a technical error with an Excel spreadsheet.

PARTING SHOT

Follow us live here throughout the evening ahead of Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s address to the nation. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

