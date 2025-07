NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Singer-songwriter Niall Horan at Portrush Harbour today ahead of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush in Co Antrim Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians struggling to get donated food at a community kitchen in Gaza City, northern Gaza Strip, today Alamy Alamy

#TARIFF TALKS The European Commission has said it was putting forward a new list of US goods worth €72 billion that could be targeted by EU levies if tariff talks with Washington fail.

#UK British aristocrat Constance Marten and her convicted rapist partner Mark Gordon have been found guilty of killing their newborn baby.

#GREGG WALLACE The majority of allegations of misconduct made against former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace were substantiated, a new report has found.

PARTING SHOT

Ben Healy takes overall lead in general classification Alamy Alamy

Ben Healy has written his name into the Irish cycling history books with a magnificent ride to move into the overall race lead at the Tour de France.

Healy will wear the leader’s fabled yellow jersey — becoming the first Irishman to hold the honour since Stephen Roche won the race in 1987.

The 24-year-old started Monday’s Bastille Day stage 3:55 behind three-time champion Tadej Pogacar in the general classification standings, but finished the 165.3 km ride from Ennezat to Le Mont-Dore Puy de Sancy 4:20 ahead of the Slovenian star.