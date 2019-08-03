This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Festival drug warnings, the Liffey swim, and protests in Moscow… here’s what made the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 7:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Liffey swim bai Hundreds showed up for the annual Liffey swim in Dublin. Source: Conor McCrave

  • Cork University Hospital has warned of a ‘bad batch’ of ecstasy drugs which have been available at local festival Indiependence after a patient become seriously ill yesterday.  
  • Cannabis worth an estimated €400,000 has been discovered in an abandoned van no the M3 motorway, with gardaí now appealing for any witnesses to contact them. 
  • A 15-year-old swimmer from Meath took the top prize in the men’s Liffey swim race today. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has joined thousands of people who took to the streets of Belfast today for the annual gay pride parade.
  • A 70-year-old man has died after a man drove through a crowd of people outside a cemetery in Belfast, police in the North have said.

WORLD

Russia Protest Police detain a protester in Russia. Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko

#MOSCOW Hundreds of people were detained by police during an unauthorised protest over political opposition figures being forced out of the upcoming September polls. 

#A$AP A Swedish court released US rapper A$AP Rocky pending the verdict of an assault trial that has outraged his fans, and US president Donald Trump. 

#USA A new round of sanctions were imposed on Moscow by the United States over the 2018 poisoning of former double-agent Sergei Skripal in the United Kingdom. 

PARTING SHOT

If the endless reports on the impact of climate change, both from Europe and the rest of the world, doesn’t have you convinced something needs to be done, and fast, then this video might. 

While Europe basked in record-breaking temperatures last month, so too did Greenland, where lies the world’s second-largest ice sheet after the Antarctic.

In just one day, 12 billion tonnes of ice melted, which experts say will prompt rising sea levels around the world. 

