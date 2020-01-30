This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today…

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 8:55 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

FAI 824 Minister of State Brendan Griffin, Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross, Interim CEO Gary Owens and Niall Quinn announce Government support for FAI Financial Rescue Package today at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • A refinancing arrangement for the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) involving Bank of Ireland, the government and Uefa announced
  • Fine Gael stood over Senator Catherine Noone and she is free to do an interview with anyone she wishes, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.
  • The NCT General Manager said it won’t be possible to provide full NCT certificates to motorists bringing their vehicles in for a test until surveys on lift equipment are completed which could take up to three weeks.
  • Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have significantly increased their spend on Facebook adverts in the past week, as they make their pitch to the electorate ahead of the upcoming general election.
  • Ireland is hopeful of securing seats on a French evacuation flight for a small number of citizens living in China who are concerned about the coronavirus, the Government said today.
  • Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin called out Fine Gael as “pathetic” for getting up early in the morning to get their photographs taken at Dublin Port tomorrow
  • A Garda was arrested in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman.

THE WORLD 

sea-otters-to-come-to-birmingham A wild Alaskan Sea Otter in Resurrection Bay off the port city of Seward in southern Alaska. Two Sea Otters will soon become residents at the National SEA LIFE Centre in Birmingham after they were rescued and cared for by staff at the Alaska Sealife Center in Seward. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#WHO: The world health organisation declared the coronavirus a worldwide health emergency.

#MATT GUTMAN: US broadcaster ABC suspended one of its senior journalist over his reporting of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash on Sunday.

#LOS ANGELES: Firefighters rescued a man by ladder after he appeared to be preparing to jump from a burning high-rise building in Los Angeles.

PARTING SHOT

Looking forward to tonight’s Leaders’ Debate?

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

