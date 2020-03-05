Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Launch of the 2020 Feis Ceoil, supported by the RDS, was young musicians Ross McDonnell (Trombone). Source: Photocall Ireland

The Department of Health has confirmed this evening that another seven cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland.

have been diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland. The third Dáil reconvened today – the second time since the general election result – with TDs discussing Covid-19.

reconvened today – the second time since the general election result – with TDs discussing Covid-19. Supermarket retailer Tesco issued an apology to a customer in Ireland after details of a home shopping order that referenced the fact the customer was in self-isolation were leaked on WhatsApp groups.

issued an apology to a customer in Ireland after details of a home shopping order that referenced the fact the customer was in self-isolation were leaked on WhatsApp groups. The Irish entry in this year’s Eurovision was unveiled: Lesley Roy will sing Story of My Life in Rotterdam in May.

in Rotterdam in May. Concerns were raised about the readiness of Irish prisons to respond to the spread of Covid-19.

to respond to the spread of Covid-19. There’s been a marked increase in the number of Irish people living until 100 and receiving a message from the President and payment of €2,540.

and receiving a message from the President and payment of €2,540. The Duke of Cambridge showed off his juggling skills this afternoon as he celebrated Galway’s year as the European Capital of Culture along with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge.

along with his wife the Duchess of Cambridge. Gene therapy was used to treat a person with haemophilia for the first time in Ireland, the Irish Haemophilia Society has announced today.

THE WORLD

Blyth Pier at sunrise in Northumberland, UK. Source: PA Images

#UNITED STATES: Senator Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign after a poor showing on Super Tuesday.

#DUBAI: The country’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and orchestrated a campaign of intimidation against his former wife, a British judge ruled today.

#ITALY: The Covid-19 death toll in Italy has now risen above 100 people, with all schools across the country closed from today until 15 March.

PARTING SHOT

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor was named one of the most influential women of the past 100 years by Time Magazine today.

O’Connor was named 1992 Woman of the Year for challenging the Catholic Church by ripping apart a photograph of Pope John Paul II on TV show Saturday Night Live in October that year and for speaking openly about the abuse she suffered.

Writing in Time, actor and director Olivia Wilde said: “She took that risk in order to publicly demand justice for children who were sexually abused by members of the clergy.

“Nine years after her performance [on Saturday Night Life], Pope John Paul II acknowledged and apologised for the church’s long history of sexual abuse.

“In recent years, O’Connor has been vocal about her mental-health struggles, once again laying herself bare for the world. She remains an example of the power of provoking necessary, if unpopular, conversations—and the courage it takes to do so,” said Wilde.

Source: Time Magazine