IRELAND

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty at the launch of the party's alternative budget.

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the UN General Assembly

#LEBANON: The US, France, and other allies have called for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon to allow for negotiations, which Israel has rejected.

#NEWYORK: New York City mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on federal criminal charges in relation to alleged corruption in his administration.

#PALESTINIANAUTHORITY: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has called for the world, especially the United States, to stop arming Israel, saying that the world is at fault for the conflict in the region.

#HARRIS: Kamala Harris, in a solo television interview, has promised to grow the middle class.

#JAPAN: Japan’s longest -serving death row prisoner has been acquitted by a Japanese court, 50 year after a 1968 murder conviction.

PARTING SHOT

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Social Democrat leader Holly Cairns has said that the she always felt the job of a TD was designed for someone with a housewife. With the birth of her first child due in November, the same time many are speculating the kicking off of a general election, she has “never felt it so acutely”.