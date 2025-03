NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Artist Ailbhe Ní Bhriain (L) and Barbara Dawson, Director at the Hugh Lane Gallery, at the officially opening of The Dream Pool Intervals exhibition Naoise Culhane Naoise Culhane

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the 'Coalition Of The Willing' summit Alamy Alamy

#STABBING A man seriously wounded five people in a stabbing attack on a busy shopping street in Amsterdam, Dutch police said.

#UKRAINE SUMMIT European leaders have agreed to ramp up rather than lift sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine at a summit in Paris today, as France and Britain began sketching out plans to send a “reassurance” force after any peace.

#SINBAD At least six Russian citizens are feared dead after a tourist submarine has sunk off the Red Sea coast in Egypt.

PARTING SHOT

Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

Pictured above is Dáibhidh Ó Luinín with his dogs on his graduation day at University College Cork. He graduated with an MA in Modern Irish. He’s among 410 graduates from UCC College of Arts, Celtic Studies and Social Sciences.