This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 22 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

A crucial Commons defeat, an apology in the Dáil and a sinkhole in Co Cork, it’s the Fix.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 22 Oct 2019, 8:55 PM
11 minutes ago 344 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4862785

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

apollo project 747_90583096 Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar formally apologised to the women and the families affected by the failures in the CervicalCheck screening programme. 
  • CCTV footage emerged of a tourist being robbed by a man holding what gardaí believe is a gun in Dublin 8.
  • BusConnects planners insisted that the “integrity” of the scheme remains intact after changes to the plan mean more routes will now be going into Dublin city. 
  • The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a number of searches in Waterford City, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs.
  • People were urged to stay away from a large sinkhole which has developed on a road in the Beara Peninsula of Co Cork. 
  • Galway was named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai. 
  • The typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations is €439,000, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital.
  • Poor weather is posing a risk to Ireland’s potato crop, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) warned. 

THE WORLD 

autumn-weather-oct-22nd-2019 The sun rises behind a mist covered Corfe Castle in Dorset. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DENMARK: A 120-year-old lighthouse was put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline.

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson lost a crucial Commons vote on legislation to implement his revised Brexit deal.

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to win a second term in the country’s national elections.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s happened again. A Tory MP has name-checked an historical Irish leader in the House of Commons. 

Here’s MP Owen Paterson quoting Michael Collins’ 1921 Dáil speech on the Anglo-Irish Treaty this evening while making the case for Boris Johnson’s withdrawal bill.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie