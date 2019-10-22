Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar formally apologised to the women and the families affected by the failures in the CervicalCheck screening programme.

screening programme. CCTV footage emerged of a tourist being robbed by a man holding what gardaí believe is a gun in Dublin 8.

by a man holding what gardaí believe is a gun in Dublin 8. BusConnects planners insisted that the “integrity” of the scheme remains intact after changes to the plan mean more routes will now be going into Dublin city.

planners insisted that the “integrity” of the scheme remains intact after changes to the plan mean more routes will now be going into Dublin city. The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a number of searches in Waterford City, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs.

conducted a number of searches in Waterford City, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs. People were urged to stay away from a large sinkhole which has developed on a road in the Beara Peninsula of Co Cork.

which has developed on a road in the Beara Peninsula of Co Cork. Galway was named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai.

was named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai. The typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations is €439,000, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital.

near one of Dublin’s rail stations is €439,000, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital. Poor weather is posing a risk to Ireland’s potato crop, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) warned.

THE WORLD

The sun rises behind a mist covered Corfe Castle in Dorset. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#DENMARK: A 120-year-old lighthouse was put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline.

#BREXIT: Boris Johnson lost a crucial Commons vote on legislation to implement his revised Brexit deal.

#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to win a second term in the country’s national elections.

PARTING SHOT

Well, it’s happened again. A Tory MP has name-checked an historical Irish leader in the House of Commons.

Here’s MP Owen Paterson quoting Michael Collins’ 1921 Dáil speech on the Anglo-Irish Treaty this evening while making the case for Boris Johnson’s withdrawal bill.