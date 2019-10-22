Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar formally apologised to the women and the families affected by the failures in the CervicalCheck screening programme.
- CCTV footage emerged of a tourist being robbed by a man holding what gardaí believe is a gun in Dublin 8.
- BusConnects planners insisted that the “integrity” of the scheme remains intact after changes to the plan mean more routes will now be going into Dublin city.
- The Criminal Assets Bureau conducted a number of searches in Waterford City, seizing cars, cash and quantities of illicit drugs.
- People were urged to stay away from a large sinkhole which has developed on a road in the Beara Peninsula of Co Cork.
- Galway was named the fourth best city in the world to visit in 2020 by Lonely Planet – coming in ahead of Vancouver and Dubai.
- The typical price of a three-bedroom home near one of Dublin’s rail stations is €439,000, nearly 10% higher than the average price in the capital.
- Poor weather is posing a risk to Ireland’s potato crop, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) warned.
THE WORLD
#DENMARK: A 120-year-old lighthouse was put on wheels and rails and moved back from the eroding North Sea coastline.
#BREXIT: Boris Johnson lost a crucial Commons vote on legislation to implement his revised Brexit deal.
#CANADA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks set to win a second term in the country’s national elections.
PARTING SHOT
Well, it’s happened again. A Tory MP has name-checked an historical Irish leader in the House of Commons.
Here’s MP Owen Paterson quoting Michael Collins’ 1921 Dáil speech on the Anglo-Irish Treaty this evening while making the case for Boris Johnson’s withdrawal bill.
