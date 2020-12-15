Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The statues which were reinstalled overnight. Source: RollingNews.ie

The plans for Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine roll-out were published

were published Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley said he sought to apologise to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar following a tweet he sent about his election as Fine Gael leader in 2017.

said he sought to apologise to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar following a tweet he sent about his election as Fine Gael leader in 2017. An EMA meeting that could approve the BioNTech-Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been moved to a week earlier

The Taoiseach answered questions about the EU decision to indemnify the companies that developed Covid-19 vaccines

the companies that developed Covid-19 vaccines The Data Protection Commission fined Twitter €450,000 over a GDPR breach

Cabinet approved setting up a Commission on the Defence Forces

Road users were reminded to be careful as weather warnings for strong winds will be in place in Leinster and Munster.

WORLD

A man watches a meteor during the Geminid meteor shower over Brimham Rocks, North Yorkshire. Source: PA

#TECH GIANTS: The EU has unveiled tough draft rules targeting tech giants like Google, Amazon and Facebook, whose power Brussels sees as a threat to competition and even democracy.

#VACCINE ROLLOUT: Canada administered its first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine yesterday, becoming one of the first countries to do so.

PARTING SHOT

Writer Amy O’Connor’s annual thread of the funniest and most heartfelt moments from the year has never been more in need.

It’s difficult to pick just one moment from 30 amazing moments, but we will…

Everyone, sing: I’LL BE YOUR DREAM, I’LL BE YOUR WISH, I’LL BE YOUR FANTASY