Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND

Two women enjoy the Christmas lights in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll reached 2,000 people.

death toll reached 2,000 people. Dublin Zoo made an appeal for donations after revealing that restrictions arising from the pandemic means it has been left short of millions of Euro in income.

made an appeal for donations after revealing that restrictions arising from the pandemic means it has been left short of millions of Euro in income. A Dáil committee heard how the main contractor of the new National Children’s Hospital submitted claims for extra costs running “in excess of €200 million”.

submitted claims for extra costs running “in excess of €200 million”. The Taoiseach was criticised for being unclear about why Justice Minister Helen McEntee won’t answer questions about the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.

to the Supreme Court. The family of a man who died while in custody in Cloverhill Prison last month told TheJournal.ie how they have been “left in the dark” over the incident.

last month told TheJournal.ie how they have been “left in the dark” over the incident. The High Court appointed an interim examiner to several companies that are part of the Norwegian Air airline group.

airline group. A Status Yellow wind warning was put in place for 14 counties.

wind warning was put in place for 14 counties. Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven was sent forward for trial accused of child sex abuse in three jurisdictions.

was sent forward for trial accused of child sex abuse in three jurisdictions. The Government pledged to introduce new tax and expense arrangements to facilitate working from home as part of a new strategy to be published next month.

as part of a new strategy to be published next month. Gardaí appealed for witnesses to an incident on a Luas tram involving anti-mask protesters earlier this month.

INTERNATIONAL

A man cleans the inside of the penguin pool at Sea Life in Birmingham Source: PA

#VACCINE: Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said its proposed Covid-19 vaccine is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks.

#EBOLA: The Democratic Republic of Congo declared the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

#BIRMINGHAM BOMBINGS: A man was arrested in connection with enquiries into the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.

#PANORAMA: BBC announced it would investigate how it obtained a 1995 interview with Princess Diana that lifted the lid on her marriage to Prince Charles.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Twitter

Earlier today, the worrying news emerged that Dublin Zoo may have to close a result of financial uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revelations came as the zoo – which has been in business for nearly 190 years - launched a fundraising campaign appealing to the Irish public for help.

This evening, it emerged that over €1 million has already been raised.

With the government also pledging to support the zoo, it’ll hopefully be around to see its 200th birthday in ten years’ time.