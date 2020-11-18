#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the news today.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 8:59 PM
43 minutes ago 3,196 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5271363

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

101 Grafton Street Christmas Decorations Two women enjoy the Christmas lights in Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll reached 2,000 people.
  • Dublin Zoo made an appeal for donations after revealing that restrictions arising from the pandemic means it has been left short of millions of Euro in income.
  • A Dáil committee heard how the main contractor of the new National Children’s Hospital submitted claims for extra costs running “in excess of €200 million”.
  • The Taoiseach was criticised for being unclear about why Justice Minister Helen McEntee won’t answer questions about the appointment of Séamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court.
  • The family of a man who died while in custody in Cloverhill Prison last month told TheJournal.ie how they have been “left in the dark” over the incident.
  • The High Court appointed an interim examiner to several companies that are part of the Norwegian Air airline group.
  • A Status Yellow wind warning was put in place for 14 counties.
  • Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven was sent forward for trial accused of child sex abuse in three jurisdictions.
  • The Government pledged to introduce new tax and expense arrangements to facilitate working from home as part of a new strategy to be published next month.
  • Gardaí appealed for witnesses to an incident on a Luas tram involving anti-mask protesters earlier this month.

INTERNATIONAL

penguin-tanks-cleaned-at-national-sea-life-centre-birmingham A man cleans the inside of the penguin pool at Sea Life in Birmingham Source: PA

#VACCINE: Pharmaceutical company Pfizer said its proposed Covid-19 vaccine is 95% effective and has passed its safety checks.

#EBOLA: The Democratic Republic of Congo declared the end of the country’s latest Ebola epidemic, after the outbreak killed 55 people over the past five months.

#BIRMINGHAM BOMBINGS: A man was arrested in connection with enquiries into the murders of 21 people in the 1974 pub bombings in Birmingham.

#PANORAMA: BBC announced it would investigate how it obtained a 1995 interview with Princess Diana that lifted the lid on her marriage to Prince Charles.

PARTING SHOT

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Zoo Source: Twitter

Earlier today, the worrying news emerged that Dublin Zoo may have to close a result of financial uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revelations came as the zoo – which has been in business for nearly 190 years - launched a fundraising campaign appealing to the Irish public for help.

This evening, it emerged that over €1 million has already been raised.

With the government also pledging to support the zoo, it’ll hopefully be around to see its 200th birthday in ten years’ time.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie