Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The commission of investigation into mother and baby homes has said the bodies of more than 950 children from Dublin institutions were sent to medical schools over an almost 60-year period.
- Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has told politicians to “hold their nerve” and not take heed of representations made to them calling for a “grace period” in the new short-term let laws.
- Some 77% of homicide victims last year were male while 80% of sexual offences – both recent and historic – reported in 2018 involved female victims, according to new CSO figures.
- U2 frontman Bono made an appearance in the Dáil chamber this afternoon to hear Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speak.
- The number of people treated for problem cocaine use has nearly doubled in recent years, according to fresh data from the Health Research Board.
- Three activists who led the Together for Yes campaign during the Eighth Amendment referendum have been named on Time Magazine’s list of ‘Most Influential’ people for 2019.
THE WORLD
#PARIS: France has launched an international contest inviting architects from around the world to submit designs for the rebuild of the spire of Notre Dame cathedral.
#ASSANGE: The Ecuadorian president has hit out at Julian Assange’s behaviour and treatment of staff at the country’s UK embassy before his asylum was revoked last week.
#PORN: The UK is set to introduce mandatory age-verification measures for users of online pornography later this year.
#AUSSIE RULES: Wallabies and Waratahs back Israel Folau is contesting the breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia (RA), requesting a code of conduct hearing of anti-homosexual comments.
PARTING SHOT
A zombie apocalypse is not so far-fetched it seems, after scientists in the US partially revived the brain of a pig four hours after it had died.
Scientists monitored the pig brains and discovered that certain brain cells’ normal functions had restarted.
Frankenstein, eat your heart out!
COMMENTS (2)