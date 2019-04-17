This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 17 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Bono, Julian Assange and pigs made the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 17 Apr 2019, 8:55 PM
1 hour ago 3,414 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4597376

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NANCY PELOSI LEINSTER HOUSE 25_90569060 Bono with Nancy Pelosi in Leinster House Source: Maxwell Photography

  • The commission of investigation into mother and baby homes has said the bodies of more than 950 children from Dublin institutions were sent to medical schools over an almost 60-year period.
  • Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has told politicians to “hold their nerve” and not take heed of representations made to them calling for a “grace period” in the new short-term let laws.
  • Some 77% of homicide victims last year were male while 80% of sexual offences – both recent and historic – reported in 2018 involved female victims, according to new CSO figures.
  • U2 frontman Bono made an appearance in the Dáil chamber this afternoon to hear Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speak. 
  • The number of people treated for problem cocaine use has nearly doubled in recent years, according to fresh data from the Health Research Board.
  • Three activists who led the Together for Yes campaign during the Eighth Amendment referendum have been named on Time Magazine’s list of ‘Most Influential’ people for 2019.

 THE WORLD

France Notre Dame Fire The wreckage inside Notre Dame cathedral. Source: Christophe Petit Tesson

#PARIS: France has launched an international contest inviting architects from around the world to submit designs for the rebuild of the spire of Notre Dame cathedral. 

#ASSANGE: The Ecuadorian president has hit out at Julian Assange’s behaviour and treatment of staff at the country’s UK embassy before his asylum was revoked last week.

#PORN: The UK is set to introduce mandatory age-verification measures for users of online pornography later this year.

#AUSSIE RULES: Wallabies and Waratahs back Israel Folau is contesting the breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia (RA), requesting a code of conduct hearing of anti-homosexual comments.

PARTING SHOT

A zombie apocalypse is not so far-fetched it seems, after scientists in the US partially revived the brain of a pig four hours after it had died. 

Scientists monitored the pig brains and discovered that certain brain cells’ normal functions had restarted.

Frankenstein, eat your heart out!

pigs Source: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie