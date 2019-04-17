Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Bono with Nancy Pelosi in Leinster House Source: Maxwell Photography

The commission of investigation into mother and baby homes has said the bodies of more than 950 children from Dublin institutions were sent to medical schools over an almost 60-year period.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has told politicians to “hold their nerve” and not take heed of representations made to them calling for a “grace period” in the new short-term let laws.

Some 77% of homicide victims last year were male while 80% of sexual offences – both recent and historic – reported in 2018 involved female victims, according to new CSO figures.

U2 frontman Bono made an appearance in the Dáil chamber this afternoon to hear Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi speak.

The number of people treated for problem cocaine use has nearly doubled in recent years, according to fresh data from the Health Research Board.

Three activists who led the Together for Yes campaign during the Eighth Amendment referendum have been named on Time Magazine’s list of ‘Most Influential’ people for 2019.

THE WORLD

The wreckage inside Notre Dame cathedral. Source: Christophe Petit Tesson

#PARIS: France has launched an international contest inviting architects from around the world to submit designs for the rebuild of the spire of Notre Dame cathedral.

#ASSANGE: The Ecuadorian president has hit out at Julian Assange’s behaviour and treatment of staff at the country’s UK embassy before his asylum was revoked last week.

#PORN: The UK is set to introduce mandatory age-verification measures for users of online pornography later this year.

#AUSSIE RULES: Wallabies and Waratahs back Israel Folau is contesting the breach notice issued to him by Rugby Australia (RA), requesting a code of conduct hearing of anti-homosexual comments.

PARTING SHOT

A zombie apocalypse is not so far-fetched it seems, after scientists in the US partially revived the brain of a pig four hours after it had died.

Scientists monitored the pig brains and discovered that certain brain cells’ normal functions had restarted.

Frankenstein, eat your heart out!

Source: Shutterstock/Dusan Petkovic