Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Vicky Phelan said she is “very disappointed’ the Dáil chamber wasn’t full for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s formal apology to women affected by failures in the CervicalCheck programme yesterday.
- Irish Water has said the boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area will not be lifted for at least another day.
- The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued another own-brand bottled water recall for the third day in a row.
- Independent News and Media (INM) is to close its printing plant in Citywest in Dublin early next year with a loss of 84 jobs.
- The Office of Public Works has lodged a consultation application on building inspection bays, and facilities for cargo and live animals at Dublin Port.
- Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately driven into another car outside City West shopping centre this afternoon.
WORLD
#SANCTIONS President Donald Trump has announced that the United States would be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.
#RENTERS Berlin’s State Cabinet has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets.
#ESSEX A lorry container carrying 39 dead bodies has been discovered in Essex in the United Kingdom.
Parting Shot
It was a referendum that didn’t gain the same traction of the abortion and same-sex marriage referenda, but today saw a milestone step in easing the legislation around divorce in Ireland.
The Justice Minister announced the passage of the Family Law Bill in a bid to “to ease the burden on people whose marriages have broken down”.
Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, who pioneered the bill said: “To see the Family Law Bill 2019 pass all stages in the Oireachtas this evening and to shortly see it enshrined in law is very humbling moment for me.”
