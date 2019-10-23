This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 23 October, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

A collision at City West, Vicky Phelan on the CervicalCheck apology, and more bottled water recalls. It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

1039 ESB Retired Staff_90583260

  • Vicky Phelan said she is “very disappointed’ the Dáil chamber wasn’t full for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s formal apology to women affected by failures in the CervicalCheck programme yesterday. 
  • Irish Water has said the boil water notice affecting 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area will not be lifted for at least another day. 
  • The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued another own-brand bottled water recall for the third day in a row. 
  • Independent News and Media (INM) is to close its printing plant in Citywest in Dublin early next year with a loss of 84 jobs.
  • The Office of Public Works has lodged a consultation application on building inspection bays, and facilities for cargo and live animals at Dublin Port
  • Gardaí in Dublin have launched an investigation after a car was deliberately driven into another car outside City West shopping centre this afternoon. 

WORLD

trump-departs-for-pittsburgh Trump announced the US was lifting sanctions on Turkey. Source: Ron Sachs

#SANCTIONS President Donald Trump has announced that the United States would be lifting sanctions on Turkey, hailing the success of a ceasefire along its border with Syria.

#RENTERS Berlin’s State Cabinet has agreed on a rent freeze for five years to counter rising rents in one of Germany’s hottest real estate markets.

#ESSEX A lorry container carrying 39 dead bodies has been discovered in Essex in the United Kingdom.

Parting Shot

It was a referendum that didn’t gain the same traction of the abortion and same-sex marriage referenda, but today saw a milestone step in easing the legislation around divorce in Ireland. 

The Justice Minister announced the passage of the Family Law Bill in a bid to “to ease the burden on people whose marriages have broken down”.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, who pioneered the bill said: “To see the Family Law Bill 2019 pass all stages in the Oireachtas this evening and to shortly see it enshrined in law is very humbling moment for me.”

