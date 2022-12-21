Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 21 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
1.4k
0
56 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rock of Cashel 6 Brendan Gleeson The Rock of Cashel lighting up in green for Samaritans’ 'Longest Night' campaign, which highlights how Samaritans volunteers are there for everyone this Christmas. Brendan Gleeson

  • Trooper Shane Kearney, who was critically injured in an attack in Lebanon last week, has landed safely in Ireland. The flight carrying him for a medical evacuation from Lebanon to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel landed at 17:40. 
  • An Cailín Ciúin has made history in becoming the first Irish-language feature film to be shortlisted for an Oscar.
  • Former EU Commissioner Phil Hogan said he is still “annoyed about what happened” during the Golfgate controversy, as he feels Government leaders followed a “populist wave of indignation” instead. 
  • Reduced parking and a minimum parking charge in all urban areas are some measures contained in the government’s climate action plan, which was approved by Cabinet today.
  • The High Court has ruled that jailed teacher Enoch Burke should be released from Mountjoy Prison, despite not purging contempt. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar unveiled the Government’s Ministers of State today, with Fine Gael’s Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill and Kieran O’Donnell being promoted following the demotion of drugs minister Frank Feighan and international aid minister Colm Brophy.
  • The Central Bank issued an unauthorised payment to the Department of Finance that was €738 million over the funds available to it in October of this year, which has been labelled the incident “a matter of serious concern”.
  • A young Irishman has died in the US after he was struck by a train in New Jersey
  • Gardaí were at the scene of a large fire in Limerick today, which destroyed a number of businesses last night and left 15 jobs in peril.
  • The circulation of Covid-19 and influenza has given rise to “significant morbidity”, the Chief Medical Officer has said, as she urged the public to stay at home if they develop Covid-19 or flu-like symptoms in the run-up to Christmas Day.

INTERNATIONAL

president-biden-and-president-zelensky-hold-a-joint-press-conference ABACA / PA Images President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky upon arrival at the White House today. ABACA / PA Images / PA Images

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion, with US leaders hailing him as “heroic” and pledging to provide new missile defence systems.

#TALIBAN Hundreds of young women have been stopped by armed guards from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation’s Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights.

#TRUMP A US Congressional committee voted to release tax filings of former president Donald Trump who broke political norms by refusing to disclose the information on his own.

#KOONALDACAVE A sacred artwork in South Australia that is believed to be around 30,000 years old has been destroyed by vandals.

#CLARKSON ITV boss Kevin Lygo said Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle were “awful” but “at the moment” the broadcaster plans to keep him as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

PARTING SHOT

Visitors re-entered Newgrange chamber during the winter solstice for first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds gathered at the neolithic monument for the annual event.
This morning’s event saw the chamber illuminated briefly before cloud cover wiped out the effect of the sunrise. 

You can read more about the event’s return from The Journal’s Carl Kinsella here.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS