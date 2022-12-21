Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Brendan Gleeson The Rock of Cashel lighting up in green for Samaritans’ 'Longest Night' campaign, which highlights how Samaritans volunteers are there for everyone this Christmas. Brendan Gleeson

ABACA / PA Images President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden greet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky upon arrival at the White House today. ABACA / PA Images / PA Images

#UKRAINE Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Washington on his first foreign trip since Russia’s invasion, with US leaders hailing him as “heroic” and pledging to provide new missile defence systems.

#TALIBAN Hundreds of young women have been stopped by armed guards from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation’s Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights.

#TRUMP A US Congressional committee voted to release tax filings of former president Donald Trump who broke political norms by refusing to disclose the information on his own.

#KOONALDACAVE A sacred artwork in South Australia that is believed to be around 30,000 years old has been destroyed by vandals.

#CLARKSON ITV boss Kevin Lygo said Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle were “awful” but “at the moment” the broadcaster plans to keep him as host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Visitors re-entered Newgrange chamber during the winter solstice for first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hundreds gathered at the neolithic monument for the annual event.

This morning’s event saw the chamber illuminated briefly before cloud cover wiped out the effect of the sunrise.

Winter Solstice at Newgrange 21st December 2022 pic.twitter.com/57S0fSHFOw — Brú na Bóinne - Newgrange and Knowth (@newgrangeknowth) December 21, 2022 You can read more about the event’s return from The Journal’s Carl Kinsella here.