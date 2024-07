NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cling film street art of Bono painted by João “Brutto” Adnet, Grafton Street.

INTERNATIONAL

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

#TRUMP Republican Presidential nominee has lodged a complaint with the United States’ Federal Election Commission which argues Vice President Kamala Harris cannot use donations which were given to President Joe Biden’s campaign.

#NETANYAHU Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued his United States trip amid increased protests. He is expected to meet with President Joe Biden tomorrow.

#PERU An Irish woman has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run in Peru.

#HUNGARY The European Commission has highlighted a number of issues in its annual Rule of Law Report regarding Hungary, saying that they say there has been no progress on the country’s justice system, media, civil liberties and corruption.

PARTING SHOT

Donegal’s cult classic Football Special soft drink will see a nationwide roll-out, appearing on Lidl shelves from September for a limited time.

Until now the drink has been available only in its ancestral home of Donegal, with incursions made across the border into neighbouring Derry.

It was created to celebrate the successes of local club, Ramelton’s Swilly Rovers.

It has since become an integral part of Donegal culture.