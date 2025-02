NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gardaí at a property in Drogheda, where they search for Kyran Durnin RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

A new search by gardaí at a property in Drogheda as part of the investigation into missing schoolboy Kyran Durnin has been stood down for the night and will continue at first light tomorrow.

has been stood down for the night and will continue at first light tomorrow. A meeting of the Dáil’s Reform Committee is ongoing this evening as the Government and Opposition attempt to come to an agreement on the speaking rights row that derailed parliament last month.

is ongoing this evening as the Government and Opposition attempt to come to an agreement on the speaking rights row that derailed parliament last month. Quham Babatunde was stabbed three times and “lost his life in an unprovoked attack” during a Valentine’s night row in Dublin, a court has heard.

and “lost his life in an unprovoked attack” during a Valentine’s night row in Dublin, a court has heard. A man who was arrested over the death of a woman on board a passenger ferry en route to Rosslare has been released without charge, with gardaí treating the incident as a “personal tragedy”.

en route to Rosslare has been released without charge, with gardaí treating the incident as a “personal tragedy”. The National Gallery has given a commitment that an x-ray scanner worth over €120,000 – that has not been used since it was purchased eight years ago – will be up and running this year, according to the Arts Minister.

– that has not been used since it was purchased eight years ago – will be up and running this year, according to the Arts Minister. The HSE is engaging with a family who were told their three-year-old son would have to wait 10 years for dental care, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

INTERNATIONAL

Mourners attend the funeral procession of slain Hamas hostages Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir, in Rishon Lezion, Israel Alamy Alamy

#DEAL OR NO DEAL US President Donald Trump has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Washington on Friday to sign a deal on minerals that Ukraine hopes will lead to future security guarantees from Washington.

#ROME Pope Francis’s “clinical conditions have shown a further, slight improvement”, the Vatican has said in an update this evening.

#RIP Michelle Trachtenberg, the actress best known for roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, has died at the age of 39.

PARTING SHOT

Brian O'Driscoll and Martin Gordon Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Brian O’Driscoll and Martin Gordon have teamed up with Guinness forh Field of Vision, a new sensory experience for visually impaired fans at this year’s Men’s and Women’s Six Nations Championships.

Guinness says the partnership is part of its commitment to inclusive experiences for all, especially in sport.