GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Not-so-free contraception

1. In our lead story this morning, Mairead Maguire reports that some women continue to be charged for their contraception despite a government scheme that promoted it as free for those between the ages of 17 and 35..

The scheme includes implants, IUDs, and oral contraceptives, such as the pill, as well as all contraception-related appointments.

Irish troops struck in Lebanon

2.An investigation has been launched by the Irish Defence Forces into an incident that saw Irish peacekeepers struck in an aircraft or drone bombing raid in South Lebanon on Saturday night.

The Irish troops operate in an area near the towns of At Tiri and Bint Jbeil in South Lebanon – the area is known as a Hezbollah stronghold.

There were no injuries arising from the incident, but tensions are very high in South lebanon, where the Irish troops are tasked with monitoring a ceasefire line between Hezbollah and Israel.

Russian evacuation

3.Russia has ordered new evacuations in its border region of Belgorod as it battled to contain a Ukrainian offensive in the neighbouring Kursk region.

Kyiv’s forces pierced deep into Kursk over recent days, deploying thousands of troops to the surprise operation.

The assault seemed to catch the Kremlin off guard, with Moscow’s army yesterday appearing to concede that Ukraine had been able to penetrate its territory by up to 30 kilometres in places.

Olympics homecoming

4. Ireland’s Olympics heroes will receive a public homecoming reception later this afternoon as they return from Ireland’s most successful ever appearance at the Games.

Advertisement

The event will take place in front of the GPO on O’Connell Street, beginning at 12.30pm. It is fully free to the public and “everyone is welcome to attend” according to Dublin City Council.

Tickets are not required to attend, and it’s set to be the first time the Irish Olympic Team will receive a civic reception on their return home.

Co Down mosque

5. A man has been arrested in connection with an atttack on a mosque in county Down over the weekend.

Detectives, who are investigating the attack on a mosque in Greenwell Street in Newtownards in the early hours Saturday, arrested a man following searches at two properties in Newtownards on Sunday.

The man, aged 42, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb, and attempted intimidation.

Blaze in the Dublin mountains

6.Emergency services extinguished a gorse fire in the Dublin Mountains which could be seen across the capital yesterday.

Thousands were left without power as a result of damage to a transmission line caused by the fires.

Hamas

7. Palestinian militant group Hamas has called on US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more talks”.

Biden publicly announced his multi-phase plan to end the war in June that he said Israel had accepted – but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never publicly endorsed the deal.

Hamas’s statement comes after Israel assassinated Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was visiting the Iranian capital of Tehran at the end of July. Haniyeh’s replacement, Yahya Sinwar, is widely seen as more hardline than his predecessor.

Car adaptions

8.The scheme that helps motorists with a disability with the costs of adapting their car is “no longer fit-for-purpose” according to Finance Minister Jack Chambers.

The minister has governance and oversight of the Disabled Drivers and Disabled Scheme, which aims to assist those with disabilities make adaptations to their cars through government tax breaks.