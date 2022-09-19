Appeal for information on 16-year-old boy missing from Wexford since Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy who is missing from Co Wexford.
Jim Bob McDonagh has been missing from his home in Wexford town since Thursday, 15 September. He was last seen at 5pm that afternoon.
He is described as being approximately 5’6″ in height and of broad build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, he was wearing a black tracksuit, a black t-shirt and a black gilet jacket.
He is known to frequent the Santry area in Dublin.
Anyone with information on Jim Bob’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.
