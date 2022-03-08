#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

Liveblog

2,079 Views 1 Comment
Share

RUSSIA IS CONTINUING its attack on Ukraine.

Humanitarian corridors were due to open in Ukraine today for civilians to leave besieged cities, but Kyiv has insisted the move was a Russian publicity stunt and people would not be able to flee.

Russia’s offer to evacuate people was condemned because most of the routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus, and while invading forces continued their attack. 

Ukraine’s military has also claimed that Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov was killed in fighting near Kharkiv.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments throughout the day .

The head of the UN’s refugee agency has said he expected the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to top two million in the next two days.

“I do think that we will pass the two million mark today or maybe at the latest tomorrow. So it doesn’t stop,” Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters in Oslo.

Around 1.7 million people have fled the country so far. 

download Gaiduk Oxana went to Poland with her daughter, but has decided to return to Odessa where her husband stayed to fight. Source: Hannah McCarthy

Ukrainians at the Polish border have told journalist Hannah McCarthy why they’re returning to their country – many to collect children or their belongings. 

Gaiduk Oxana is a civil servant at the Department of Social Services in Odessa, a port city that lies on the coast of the Black Sea. 

She went to Poland with her daughter but has decided to return to Odessa where her husband stayed to fight.

“I am afraid, but I owe it to my homeland,” she said. “I have a husband there and we will defend our homeland together.”

Good morning, Orla Dwyer here with details of the latest developments in Ukraine. 

Here’s a quick catch-up on the situation so far today:

  • Ukraine’s military has claimed that Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov was killed in fighting near Kharkiv.
  • Russia’s plans to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee is a publicity stunt, Kyiv said.
  • The UN said 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine, making it the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II.
  • Ukrainian servicemen and fleeing residents have described ferocious fighting on Kyiv’s northwestern edge.
  • At least nine people, including two children, died in an ‘enemy’ air strike on the city of Sumy, some 350 kilometres east of Kiev, Ukrainian rescue services said.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that “professional” soldiers fulfilling “fixed objectives” are leading the war in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address UK Parliament later today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie