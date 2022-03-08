RUSSIA IS CONTINUING its attack on Ukraine.

Humanitarian corridors were due to open in Ukraine today for civilians to leave besieged cities, but Kyiv has insisted the move was a Russian publicity stunt and people would not be able to flee.

Russia’s offer to evacuate people was condemned because most of the routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus, and while invading forces continued their attack.

Ukraine’s military has also claimed that Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov was killed in fighting near Kharkiv.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest developments throughout the day .