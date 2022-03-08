Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
RUSSIA IS CONTINUING its attack on Ukraine.
Humanitarian corridors were due to open in Ukraine today for civilians to leave besieged cities, but Kyiv has insisted the move was a Russian publicity stunt and people would not be able to flee.
Russia’s offer to evacuate people was condemned because most of the routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus, and while invading forces continued their attack.
Ukraine’s military has also claimed that Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov was killed in fighting near Kharkiv.
The head of the UN’s refugee agency has said he expected the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to top two million in the next two days.
“I do think that we will pass the two million mark today or maybe at the latest tomorrow. So it doesn’t stop,” Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters in Oslo.
Around 1.7 million people have fled the country so far.
Ukrainians at the Polish border have told journalist Hannah McCarthy why they’re returning to their country – many to collect children or their belongings.
Gaiduk Oxana is a civil servant at the Department of Social Services in Odessa, a port city that lies on the coast of the Black Sea.
She went to Poland with her daughter but has decided to return to Odessa where her husband stayed to fight.
“I am afraid, but I owe it to my homeland,” she said. “I have a husband there and we will defend our homeland together.”
Good morning, Orla Dwyer here with details of the latest developments in Ukraine.
Here’s a quick catch-up on the situation so far today:
