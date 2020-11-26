#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 26 Nov 2020, 4:58 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Inga Gedrovicha
Image: Shutterstock/Inga Gedrovicha

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: The Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is considering advice from NPHET about easing Level 5 restrictions ahead of a government announcement tomorrow. 

2. #SEAMUS WOULFE: Justice Minister Helen McEntee told the Dáil that she had an “informal” conversation with the Tánaiste about the Supreme Court vacancy, stating that Leo Varadkar told her he believed Seamus Woulfe “would make a good judge”.

3. #TRAVEL: Improvements in Ireland’s Covid-19 figures have allowed the country to remain ‘orange’ on the EU traffic light map for international travel.

4. #BORDER POLL: An interim report on Ireland unification referendums has recommended that they should only be held with a clear plan for what follows afterwards.

5. #HO HO HO: The government confirmed the good news that Santa Clause will still be coming to town this year, with no travel restrictions in place for the essential worker this Christmas. 

