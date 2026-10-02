Man in his 30s dies after being struck by bus in Cork city

A MAN IN his 30s has died after being struck by a bus in Cork city this morning.

The incident happened on the Lower Glanmire Road at around 6.30am.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead. The coroner has been notified.

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A technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators has been conducted, and gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were in the Lower Glanmire Road area between 6.20am and 6.35am and who may have information are asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with camera footage (including mobile phone or dash-cam) is asked to make that footage available.

“Gardaí can be contacted at Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station,” a spokesperson said.

“Investigations are ongoing.”