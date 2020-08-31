This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines as you start your week.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 31 Aug 2020, 8:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/MNStudio
Image: Shutterstock/MNStudio

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #WAGE SUBSIDY: The Government has been warned that a significant number of businesses could go under due to the switch from the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

2. #CMO: Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has today published an open letter to parents and teachers as all primary and secondary schools return to classrooms for the first time. 

3. #CHADWICK BOSEMAN: Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has penned a long and emotional tribute to the film’s star Chadwick Boseman. 

4. #OVERDOSE AWARENESS: The HSE along with a number of other state agencies is today launching a new range of online resources to make International Overdose Awareness Day. 

5. #SOLAR PANELS: Our colleagues at Noteworthy have examined the key roadblocks that limited small-scale solar power and if enough is being done to hit impending EU targets. 

6. #MELBOURNE: Australia has reported fewer than 100 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number in two months as authorities appeared to bring an outbreak in the country’s second-largest city under control.

7. #PORTLAND: Democrats have accused US President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after protests erupted in Oregon.

8. #VMAs: Lady Gaga cleaned up at MTV’s Video Music Awards last night, at an unorthodox show that paid socially-distanced homage to New York City. 

9. #SECURITY THREAT: Two men have been detained by counter-terror police after a Ryanair flight to the UK was intercepted by RAF fighter jets because of a “security threat”.

