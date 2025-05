GOOD MORNING.

1. Elections

Public trust Ireland’s election process is high but work is needed to improve knowledge of the voting process, according to a new study.

The Electoral Commission (An Coimisiún Toghcháin) today published the results of the 2024 National Election and Democracy Study.

94% of respondents agree that elections in Ireland are “conducted in accordance with the law”, while 88% agree that elections are “well managed and that election officials are fair”.

2. Renting

Average Limerick market rental prices have shot upwards by 20.4% in the first three months of this year compared to the same period last year – resulting in an average price almost equalling that of the capital city.

The figures from the latest Daft.ie report show that rental prices nationwide are soaring to approach Dublin’s.

Limerick city’s average market rent price has reached €2,405 in Q1 of this year. In Dublin, where average market rental prices have grown by 5.8% in the same time, average prices are €2,540.

3. Gardaí quitting

A total of 400 gardaí left the service within five years of joining across the span of the last decade, new figures reveal.

The highest numbers left in the years 2023 and 2024, with 68 and 65 gardaí leaving, respectively.

4. Michael Gaine

A man in his 50s remains in custody this morning on suspicion of murdering Kerry farmer Michael Gaine.

He was detained yesterday afternoon under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Kerry Division.

He can continue to be questioned for up to 24 hours.

5. Ukraine war

US President Donald Trump is due to hold a phone call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to end the war set off by Moscow’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump had vowed during the US election campaign to halt the conflict within a day of taking office, but his diplomatic efforts have so far yielded little progress.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine held direct negotiations in Istanbul last week for the first time in almost three years, but the talks ended without a commitment to a ceasefire.

6. Joe Biden

Former US President Joe Biden will face his cancer diagnosis “with his trademark resolve and grace,” Barack Obama said after Biden’s office announced he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of the disease.

On Friday, the 82-year-old Democrat – whose son Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015 – was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms and a prostate nodule was found, a statement from his office said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement continued.

7. Gary Linekar

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is expected to announce he has quit the BBC and will not front its coverage of the 2026 World Cup.

The 64-year-old has hosted Match Of The Day since 1999, when he took over from Des Lynam, and announced last year well in advance that he would be stepping down from the BBC – but that date has now been moved up.

An announcement on Lineker’s departure is expected today amid reports that the BBC’s bosses now considered his position “untenable”.

8. Bangor

A man has been detained following a firearms incident in Bangor, Co Down, last night

The incident happened in the High Street area of Bangor.

Videos have been circulating of the incident on social media and they appeared to show armed officers confronting an individual and a number of apparent shots can be heard.

9. Burglary

Three men have been arrested after an aggravated burglary of a home in Louth on Saturday evening.

Gardaí in Dundalk were alerted to the burglary in progress at a residence in Carlingford at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Three men had entered the home of an elderly woman, assaulted her, and stole a sum of money.