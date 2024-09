GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Crisis in Lebanon

Fears are mounting that Beirut’s medical facilities may collapse as it deals with huge numbers of civilians injured in this week’s Israeli bombing campaign. Hospitals had already been struggling to cope in the wake of the pager attacks.

2. Conflict

Hezbollah has said it has fired a ballistic missile targeting Israeli spy agency Mossad’s headquarters near Tel Aviv, saying that recent attacks on the militant group had been planned there

3. Car hijacking

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of the investigation into the hijacking of a car in Mountjoy Square, Dublin 1 on Monday afternoon. A five-month-old baby girl had been in the car at the time of the hijacking but was quickly recovered unharmed.

4. Bike shelter

The OPW is due to appear before an Oireachtas committee to discuss the €336,000 bike shelter at Leinster House.

5. Execution

The US executed a man – Marcellus Williams, 55 – last night who was convicted of murder, despite mass protests from civil rights groups against his conviction as his DNA was never found at the crime scene or on the weapon but another man’s was.

6. Redress

The Labour Party has proposed a bill that aims to ensure religious orders pay redress to victims of sexual abuse.

7. Dublin transport plan

Dublin’s Lord Mayor has said journey times are down and footfall is up after the first phase of traffic changes in the capital city.

8. White House

Taoiseach Simon Harris has accepted an invitation to visit Joe Biden in Washington DC next month.