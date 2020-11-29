#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 29 November 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 8:57 AM
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz
Image: Shutterstock/baibaz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #OPINION POLL: A new survey of voters has shown that Sinn Féin have narrowed the gap on Fine Gael to just three points.

2. #MEAT FACTORIES: A law that would allow meat processing plants to be closed due to Covid-19 outbreaks has yet to be enacted despite an official recommendation to do so four months ago.

3. #COVID-19: Health officials confirmed seven more deaths and a further 243 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland last night.

4. #SUNDAY WORLD: Two more journalists working in Northern Ireland have been warned of threats against them by loyalist paramilitaries.

5. #MIGRANT CRISIS: The UK and France have signed a new agreement aimed at curbing the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

6. #RIP: David Prowse, the actor who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the age of 85.

7. #TRAVEL TESTS: All passengers arriving into Ireland from today can end their movement restriction after five days if they receive a negative Covid-19 test, regardless of their origin.

8. #VACCINE POLLS: New polls in the Irish Mail on Sunday and the Business Post show that around three in four Irish people would take a Covid-19 vaccine if it was proven to be effective in laboratory trials. 

9. #WEATHER: It will be a mostly cloudy day, with early mist and fog taking a while to clear, with some patchy rain or drizzle later one and highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

