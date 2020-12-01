#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 1 Dec 2020, 7:58 AM
37 minutes ago 1,739 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5284589
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Pustynnikova
Image: Shutterstock/Anna_Pustynnikova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 3: Retailers, hairdressers, gyms, cinemas, museums and libraries are to re-open today after six weeks of closure due to Covid-19 restrictions.

2. #FISCAL WARNING: The Irish Fiscal Advisory Council has warned that the Government has no long-term plan for how to fund billions in non-Covid commitments outlined as part of Budget 2021.

3. #MODERNA: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is set to bring a memo to Cabinet today regarding plans to sign Ireland up to a fifth Covid-19 vaccine.

4. #ASSESSMENT OF NEED: An Oireachtas committee will hear that more than 6,000 children with disabilities are currently overdue an assessment of their needs. 

5. #STEPPING DOWN: The White House has confirmed that a scientific adviser to Donald Trump, who was sceptical of measures to control Covid-19, is to step down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #SURVIVAL RATE: New figures from the National Cancer Registry show that the number of people living with and surviving cancer in Ireland is rising.

7. #PAT FINUCANE: The widow of a solicitor shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1989 has described a decision by the British Government not to hold a public inquiry into his death as “arrogant” and “despicable”.

8. #STRIKE: Public health doctors confirmed last night that they plan to stage three days of industrial action in January.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie