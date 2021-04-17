The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINES: After ‘another rollercoaster week’, here’s what the Q2 plan for the vaccine rollout looks like at the moment.

2. #QUARANTINE: A system of mandatory hotel quarantine has been announced in Northern Ireland.

3. #AGE: The Health Minister has asked for an assessment of whether vaccinating younger people at an earlier point would impact Covid-19 transmission.

4. #ROYALS: Prince Philip’s funeral will take place in London at 3pm today.

5. #RIP: Actor Helen McCrory, best known for starring in the Harry Potter films and Peaky Blinders, died aged 52 after a “heroic battle with cancer”.

6. #EXTENDED GAP: The Irish Independent reported that the government could extend the gap between Covid-19 vaccines to six or eight weeks to speed up supply of first doses to people.

7. #LOOK BACK: Here’s what this week’s Covid-19 data tells us about Ireland’s progress.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #AMBULANCE: Gardaí were called to an ambulance station in the south of the country after one paramedic allegedly threatened his colleague during a ‘verbal altercation’ as they responded to a call to tend to a sick child.

9. #COURTS: Laws requiring people arriving into Ireland from certain countries to quarantine in designated hotels for up to 14 days are irrational, illogical and unreasonable, the High Court heard.

Comments are closed for legal reasons in relation to some of the above stories.