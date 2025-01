GOOD MORNING.

Storm Éowyn

1. You can follow along with the latest from Storm Éowyn on our liveblog here.

Cancelled flights

2. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled in and out of Irish airports today due to Storm Éowyn. As of 6.45am, at least 135 flights that were scheduled to depart from Dublin Airport today have been cancelled.

Record winds

3. Wind speeds recorded this morning are likely to have broken all-time records, Met Éireann has said. By 5am, maximum gust speeds of 183km per hour were recorded at Mace Head in Carna, in the Connemara area of Co Galway.

Donegal collision

4. A serious road traffic collision has occurred on the N14 north of Lifford in Co Donegal. There is currently a road closure in place on the N14 between Lifford and Ballinalecky Cross. The incident occurred while the weather warning status was still orange.

Mobile phone coverage

5. Ten percent of Vodafone’s mobile network sites are off air, the company said this morning.

Stay safe

6. With all of the island now under a Status Red wind alert, here’s how to prepare both yourself and your home.

Storm Éowyn in pictures

7. Here are some images and video footage from across the country of the impact the storm is having.

Executive Order

8. And in non-Storm Éowyn news, Donald Trump yesterday ordered the release of thousands of classified governmental documents about the 1963 assassination of President John F Kennedy, which has fuelled conspiracy theories for decades.