Gaza

1. Israel has intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat, preventing the activists onboard, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, from reaching the blockaded Palestinian territory.

Public spending

2. The Department of Transport spent almost €600,000 on works to revamp the front entrance and a small plaza at its headquarters on Leeson Lane in Dublin.

Los Angeles

3. Members of the National Guard faced protesters in Los Angeles on Sunday, and tear gas was fired at a growing crowd that gathered outside a federal complex, hours after the troops arrived in the city on President Donald Trump’s orders.

Rent Pressure Zones

4. Cabinet is set to consider plans that will see rents for newly built apartments tied to the rate of inflation rather than capped at 2%.

Ballymena

5. Two teenage boys have been charged in relation to a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Co Antrim.

Terence Wheelock

6. The brother of Terence Wheelock is continuing his family’s long-running campaign for an independent public enquiry into the death of the 20-year-old in 2005.

Climate action

7. Some 28 schools are to undergo “major energy and decarbonisation retrofit works” this summer, the Minister for Education Helen McEntee announced.

Save the seas

8. Protecting the rich undersea wildlife in our oceans is the focus of an international conference taking place in France this week.