Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Irish Air Corp

1. It is feared the Irish Air Corps could face having to shut down its flight operations at night because it is losing air traffic controllers to high paid civilian jobs, The Journal has learned.

Russia-Ukraine talks

2. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara today, and only then decide what steps to take on peace talks with Russia after a Putin no-show.

Courts

3. A mother who apologised for the cruel, volatile and neglectful environment in which her two young daughters were raised avoided a jail sentence.

Dublin fire

4. A fleet of fire engines and ambulances attended to a blaze in an apartment block in the Santry area of Dublin yesterday.

Cork collision

5. Three cyclists were injured following a hit-and-run in Midleton, Co Cork yesterday evening.

Harvey Weinstein

6. A former model hit out at one of Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers for suggesting that her sexual abuse allegations against the ex-studio boss are lies.

Castletown House

7. Over 20 months into a prolonged and divisive dispute at Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare there appears to be no sign of a resolution.

Sean Combs

8. The R&B singer Cassie testified yesterday that her ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs kept her in a cycle of abuse and exploitation by threatening to release videos of her engaging in “freak-off” encounters with male sex workers that he orchestrated.