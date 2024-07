GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to start your day.

Aer Lingus industrial action

1. The Labour Court said it will officially intervene in the ongoing dispute between Aer Lingus and its pilots following an eight-hour meeting with the two sides yesterday.

Women of Honour review

2. Twenty-six investigations announced last year by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris into alleged abuse within the Defence Forces failed to progress and are no longer live, The Journal has confirmed.

Housing demand

3. Ireland’s housing needs will be dictated by how much migration there is to and from the country in the near future.

Advertisement

Defence Forces

4. The Cabinet will discuss later today the approval of a complete reimaging of the command and control system for the Irish Defence Forces.

Hurricane Beryl

5. Hurricane Beryl ripped off doors, windows, and roofs in homes as the storm pummelled the southeastern Caribbean yesterday after making landfall on the island of Carriacou.

Student leases

6. Cabinet is also set to approve plans to fast-track laws which will put a ban on students being forced to pay for 51-week leases by student specific accommodation.

Drug strategy

7. There is an “appetite” in Ireland for alternatives to coercive sanctions in drug possession cases, according to a report launched by the Minister of State for the National Drugs Strategy today.

Trump ruling

8. US president Joe Biden said the Supreme Court justices had set “a dangerous precedent” by ruling that former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.

Irish tourist death

9. A Waterford man has died while on holiday with friends and family in Magaluf, on the Spanish island of Majorca.