Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

IRELAND

Riordans actor Tom Hickey, whose death was announced today Source: Rolling News

Public health officials confirmed one further death and 402 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

and of in Ireland. President Michael D Higgins led tributes to Tom Hickey — who starred as Benjy in The Riordans — after the Irish actor’s death was announced today.

who starred as Benjy in The Riordans — after the Irish actor’s death was announced today. Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 24-year-old Tautvydas Audiejaitis , who has been missing since Friday.

, who has been missing since Friday. Gardaí are also asking for assistance in the search for 44-year-old John Redmond , who was last seen in Donabate in north Dublin on 15 March.

, who was last seen in Donabate in north Dublin on 15 March. A garda manhunt is underway in County Limerick for a driver whose car collided with a garda vehicle in Murroe village this morning.

is underway in County Limerick for a driver whose car collided with a garda vehicle in Murroe village this morning. Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for 11 coastal counties tomorrow.

warning for 11 coastal counties tomorrow. A 17-year-old boy has been charged after two PSNI officers were injured in an assault on Friday evening in Fintona, Co Tyrone.

were injured in an assault on Friday evening in Fintona, Co Tyrone. In rugby, Leinster have been knocked out of the Champions Cup by French side La Rochelle, coached by Ronan O’Gara .

have been knocked out of the Champions Cup by French side La Rochelle, coached by . Ireland’s women’s 4x200m relay team have taken second and set a national record in this evening’s final at World Relays in Silesia, Poland.

THE WORLD

People queue for vaccines in Rajasthan, India as the country grapples with a major virus surge Source: Himanshu Sharma/ABACA

#DEADLY SURGE More international aid arrived in India today as the country struggles with one of the world’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreaks. Brazil and Canada are also experiencing surges.

#CURTAINS FOR BORIS? Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said Boris Johnson should “of course” quit if he is found to have breached the ministerial code.

#GLAZERS OUT Manchester United’s home tie against Liverpool was postponed after fans dramatically broke into Old Trafford and invaded the pitch in protest against the Glazer family.

PARTING SHOT

This week, an Oireachtas committee heard that many of the women who experienced Ireland’s Mother and Baby Home system first-hand have yet to come forward as survivors.

Some may not have even told their partners or loved ones about their experiences.

Others who were born in the system before being adopted — sometimes illegally and without the mother’s consent — are still struggling to find answers.

For this stirring piece, Órla Ryan spoke to two women born in two different Mother and Baby Homes before being adopted.

“Both women sought to find their birth parents, but instead discovered each other,” she writes. “The women, now aged in their 50s, found out they are half-sisters four years ago, decades after first making inquiries about their past.”