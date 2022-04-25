#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 25 April 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Monday 25 Apr 2022, 9:28 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2911 Oscar Wilde Oscar Wilde on a mural beside Swan's pub today in Dublin Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • The trial of a 31-year-old man accused of murdering Ashling Murphy in Tullamore will begin at the Central Criminal Court in June 2023.
  • And the retrial of a 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Urantsetseg Tserendorj in Dublin has been set for October 2022.
  • Public health officials were notified of an additional 3,310 cases of Covid-19 confirmed through PCR tests and 3,531 positive antigen tests from over the weekend.
  • Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland welcomed a decision to refer a challenge to the Protocol to the UK’s Supreme Court.
  • A court ordered a Limerick recycling plant to pay a €10,000 donation towards assisting people fleeing Ukraine after it admitted breaching waste management legislation.
  • Taxi fares are set to rise by 12.5% following a recommendation by the National Transport Authority.
  • The founders of the Happy Pear apologised after criticism of a video in which they said eating mushrooms reduces the risk of breast cancer. 
  • New speed cameras that measure average speeds started to operate on the M7 in Tipperary.

THE WORLD

russia-ukraine-conflict-azovstal-plant The Azovstal plant in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

#TRANSNISTRIA An official building in a Russian-separatist territory in Moldova was reportedly attacked this afternoon.

#SOCIAL MEDIA Twitter agreed to sell the company to Elon Musk for $44 billion (around €38 billion). 

#USA A judge has found Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

PARTING SHOT

In case you missed it: the latest episode of The Journal’s The Explainer podcast dived into the recent proposal to ban the sale of turf and why cutting it is bad for the environmental.

Here’s how to listen in.

Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

