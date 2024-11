NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Tanaiste Micheal Martin lays a wreath as he attends the annual Wolfe Tone Commemoration at Bodenstown Cemetery, Co. Kildare. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Floods have devastated the village of Aldaia in Valencia, with Irishwoman Gabrielle Tallent and her family being amongst them. Gabrielle Tallent Gabrielle Tallent

#US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live to give herself a pep talk days before the presidential election.

#ALDAIA: ‘It’s surreal’: Irishwoman Gabrielle Tallent’s family home in Aldaia, Valencia, was destroyed in the floods that swept the region.

#MOLDOVA: Moldovans are casting votes in a decisive presidential runoff that pits pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu against a Russia-friendly opponent.

#GAZA: The World Health Organisation has said that four children were among six people wounded in a strike on a polio vaccination centre in northern Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

BY NOW, PRETTY much everyone is familiar with how dynamic pricing works.

In a nutshell – when demand for a product is high, the price of the product can be raised.

Paul O’Donoghue talks dynamic pricing, and why Irish shoppers should be prepared for the possibility of it in supermarkets.