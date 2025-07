NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Scenes from the excavation of the site of the former Mother and Baby Institution in Tuam, today. Dr Niamh McCullagh, Forensic Archaeologist, surrounded by media at the site. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Tim Merlier wins the stage and celebrates behind the finish line during stage 3 of the 112th edition of Tour de France from Valenciennes and finish in Dunkirk. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TRUMP TARIFFS: US President Donald Trump will push back the deadline for the imposition of higher tariffs to 1 August, the White House has said.

#TEXAS FLOODS: The summer camp hit by flash floods in Texas said that 27 campers and counsellors had died, as state authorities put the overall death toll from the disaster at more than 90.

#CENSURE: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has dismissed a far-right sponsored motion of no confidence against her as a conspiracy-theory-laden attempt to undermine European unity.

#RUSSIA: Russia’s former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself today just hours after being officially dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, the country’s Investigative Committee has said.

#CEASEFIRE TALKS: Israel and Hamas are due to resume indirect talks in Qatar, according to a Palestinian official, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting in Washington with President Donald Trump, who is pushing for a deal.

PARTING SHOT

Dry, humid weather will continue this week, according to Met Éireann. Shutterstock Shutterstock

AND NOW THE weather – tomorrow is projected to be more humid than today, with patchy rain in most parts of the country at times.

The warmest weather tomorrow will be felt in the midlands and Munster. Temperatures are likely to reach highs of 17 to 23 degrees.

This week’s warm weather is largely thanks to a weather phenomenon known as the Azores High, which is a large atmospheric high-pressure centre that builds up over the subtropical region.