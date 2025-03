NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People taking part in the International Women's Day march which started at Barnardo Square by City Hall, and then marching down Dame Street and towards the Department of Justice. calling for government action on gender violence, and for an end to practices that are routinely re-traumatising survivors of gender violence in the courts, organised by ROSA Socialist Feminist Movement. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE: Military support for Ukraine from EU member states must be increased, the bloc’s top diplomat has said, following reports that at least 14 people were killed overnight in the latest barrage of Russian strikes on the county.

#CEASEFIRE DEAL: Families of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, along with dozens of freed captives, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire deal and prevent a return to war.

Advertisement

#GERMANY: Workers at 11 of the busiest commercial airports in Germany are set to strike on Monday over an ongoing pay and conditions row.

#AUSTRALIA: One person was confirmed dead and several others were injured during a tropical cyclone in Australia.

#CANADA: Twelve people have been injured after a shooting incident in Toronto, Canada overnight, police have said.

PARTING SHOT

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan (back row) and Focus LEAP ambassador Des Murphy (centre), who has experienced homelessness, pictured with Loreto Secondary School Kilkenny Orchestra performing at The Big Busk for Focus Ireland in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Friday March 7th. The nationwide event supported by Today FM raises funds for Focus Ireland’s vital homeless services. Donations can still be made at todayfm.com/busk or through the Revolut app. Mark Stedman Mark Stedman

THE BIG BUSK for Focus Ireland took place nationwide yesterday with organised busking events staged in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Galway.

Hundreds of performers from professional musicians to school choirs, orchestras, jazz artists and drumming groups took part in the event to raise funds for Focus Ireland’s vital homeless services. By 7pm on Friday, Today FM in partnership with Focus Ireland, had raised over €250,000 for the nationwide charity working to end homelessness.

The final count is yet to be confirmed. Donations can still be made.