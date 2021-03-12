Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Image of a squirrel resting on a tree branch in the National Botanic Gardens this morning. Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A person walking in Glasgow today. Source: PA

#LONDON: The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a body found in Kent is that of Sarah Everard.

#GEORGE FLOYD: The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million (€22.6 million) to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the black man’s death in police custody.

#JASON CORBETT: The North Carolina Supreme Court granted a full retrial to Molly Martens and her father Tom who were convicted of the murder of Jason Corbett.

PARTING SHOT

The Taoiseach speaking to the nation from Washington on 12 March 2020. Source: PA

Believe it or not, it’s been a year since then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar first took to a podium to speak to the nation about the coronavirus.

Last June, TheJournal.ie interviewed dozens of people about their experience of 12 March 2020 to tell the story of that day.

Whether you were scrambling for toilet roll, or panicking about hand sanitisier, that day will stay with most of us for some time to come.

You can read the piece here. Here’s a sample from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking about this day.

I knew, okay, I knew we’re in trouble here. There’s something happening here that’s different and we need to take stock of it … I said, we need a meeting, we can’t sit on this. We need a meeting of the NPHET.

Looking back on it now it was an unprecedented set of measures, like, we’ve never done anything like this as a country before. Shut all the schools, the universities, and a range of other recommendations.