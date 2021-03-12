#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Friday 12 March 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

A quick round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 12 Mar 2021, 9:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,612 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5380213

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

squirrel 042 Image of a squirrel resting on a tree branch in the National Botanic Gardens this morning. Source: Rollingnews.ie

  • 10 additional deaths and 646 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Professor Philip Nolan said Ireland is in a “very precarious position” and urged the public to continue adhering to restrictions as the vaccine rollout continues. 
  • The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) said no change is currently warranted in relation to recommendations around the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 
  • The ESRI warned that risky social interactions by “hundreds of thousands of individuals” is likely to be contributing to the current plateau in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Ireland.
  • A garda probe was launched into the Fastway cyber attack which targeted the personal details of more than 400,000 parcel deliveries.
  • The passport office is ready to begin issuing more passports to applicants after expanding the criteria for what is a reasonable excuse to travel during the period of Level 5 restrictions. 
  • Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill refused to welcome Boris Johnson during his visit to NI after he declined a political meeting with Sinn Féin.
  • Gardaí said the skeletal remains found in Drogheda during the search for the body of a murdered teenage boy have been sent for testing.
  • The getaway driver in a bid by an organised crime gang to murder Lee Boylan in west Dublin was jailed for ten years.

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-fri-mar-12-2021 A person walking in Glasgow today. Source: PA

#LONDON: The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a body found in Kent is that of Sarah Everard. 

#GEORGE FLOYD: The city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million (€22.6 million) to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the black man’s death in police custody. 

#JASON CORBETT: The North Carolina Supreme Court granted a full retrial to Molly Martens and her father Tom who were convicted of the murder of Jason Corbett. 

PARTING SHOT 

coronavirus-fri-mar-12-2021 The Taoiseach speaking to the nation from Washington on 12 March 2020. Source: PA

Believe it or not, it’s been a year since then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar first took to a podium to speak to the nation about the coronavirus.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last June, TheJournal.ie interviewed dozens of people about their experience of 12 March 2020 to tell the story of that day.

Whether you were scrambling for toilet roll, or panicking about hand sanitisier, that day will stay with most of us for some time to come. 

You can read the piece here. Here’s a sample from the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan speaking about this day.

I knew, okay, I knew we’re in trouble here. There’s something happening here that’s different and we need to take stock of it … I said, we need a meeting, we can’t sit on this. We need a meeting of the NPHET.
 Looking back on it now it was an unprecedented set of measures, like, we’ve never done anything like this as a country before. Shut all the schools, the universities, and a range of other recommendations.
I absolutely felt the burden of those decisions, I really did feel that. Like, you look at them in retrospect, in comparison to all the measures we ended up taking – you might sort of say, ‘ah sure, that was the easy bit’. You know, that’s how it might feel in retrospect, but it didn’t feel easy then.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie