IRELAND

Linda Nolan, Irish singer and TV personality, died today. Alamy Alamy

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinians in Gaza celebrate following the announcement that Israeli and Hamas representatives reached a ceasefire agreement in Qatar. Alamy Alamy

#CEASEFIRE DEAL: Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire deal today.

#WARSAW: Poland accused Russia of planning acts of ‘air terror’.

#MOTD: Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan are set to take over as Match of the Day hosts.

#MUSIC: Recording artist Drake is suing Universal Music over diss track by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

#WASHINGTON: US’ incoming top diplomat said concerns over China’s role at Panama Canal ‘very legitimate’.

PARTING SHOT

Irish singer and TV personality Linda Nolan died today, aged 65.

The singer’s manager said she passed away with her loving siblings by her bedside in Blackpool. She was a member of hit pop group The Nolans.