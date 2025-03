NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A group of individuals participates in a religious procession, carrying colourful banners and symbols while walking outside the GPO. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A pink smoke is fired as people march during the international day against racism and fascism, in Paris, France. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: Two people including a girl were killed in an Israeli attack on a southern Lebanese town today, state media reported, after Israel launched air strikes in response to cross-border rocket fire.

Advertisement

#THE VATICAN: Pope Francis is to be discharged from hospital tomorrow after five weeks of treatment.

#UNITED STATES: US boxing legend George Foreman has died at the age of 76, his family announced.

#HEATHROW AIRPORT: Heathrow Airport is “open and fully operational”, a day after the airport was forced to close after a loss of power caused by a fire at a nearby substation.

PARTING SHOT

TATTOOS CAN BE more than decorative ink on a body; they can have therapeutic effects for cancer survivors, a researcher at Dublin City University says.

Adam Daly, a psychology researcher at Dublin City University, is examining the practice of therapeutic tattooing for cancer survivors. Daly said such tattoos can fulfil a “psychological purpose” as well as being an aesthetic choice.

You can read the full article here.