IRELAND

With Cork under an Orange weather warning, driving rain and high winds caused falling tree’s as well wet slippery roads to add to the hazards from the storm for the residents of Clonakilty today. aphperspective / Alamy Live News aphperspective / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

INTERNATIONAL

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer looks up while attending a debate at the national broadcaster studio, set up in the parliament building, in Vienna, Austria, after polls closed in the country's national election. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#LEBANON: Israeli military kills seventh Hezbollah leader as airstrikes are launched against Yemen.

#COLOMBIA: Eight Colombian soldiers died when the helicopter transporting them on a humanitarian mission crashed near the border with Venezuela early today.

#AUSTRIA: A projection has indicated that the far-right Freedom Party has a lead over the governing conservatives in Austria’s national election today and is well-placed for its first win in a parliamentary vote.

#NEPAL: Over 170 people have been reported dead and a further 59 are missing after flooding and landslides in Nepal.

#HURRICANE HELENE: Massive rains from Hurricane Helene left people stranded, without shelter and awaiting rescue after the storm which killed at least 64 people caused widespread destruction across the southeast of the US.

PARTING SHOT

John Allen John Allen

KINSALE TEENAGER JOEY Hurley has been hailed as a hero after making one of the largest ever donations received by his local RNLI station.

Joey raised an incredible €24,800 through his Duathlon for Des, a gruelling challenge he dedicated to the memory of his godfather and best friend Des Hurley, the much loved fisherman who died at sea in a tragic accident on 14th December 2023.

Appropriately, Joey made his presentation to the RNLI at the Kinsale memorial in honour of the brave souls who were lost at sea.