Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Gráinne Walsh, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the European Games, pictured with family members Joseph, Geraldine, Gerry and Mairéad at Dublin Airport today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Cori Gauff (15) celebrates her win against five-time champion Venus Williams on day one of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Source: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

#HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have seized the parliament’s main debating chamber, daubing its walls with graffiti and fixing a British colonial-era flag to the main podium.

#EUROPE: Negotiations to decide who will get the top jobs in the EU have been suspended until tomorrow after European leaders failed to break the deadlock following a long night of debate and discussions.

#LONDON: Police in London believe that a man found dead in a garden in Clapham fell from the landing gear compartment of an airplane on a flight from Kenya to Heathrow.

#EL SALVADOR: The bodies of a man and his daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States have been returned to their native El Salvador.

PARTING SHOT

Alex Mann, the 15-year-old boy who wowed Glastonbury after performing alongside rapper Dave, has told the Guardian that footballer Thiago Silva, who the song is about, sent him a message after seeing the viral video.

