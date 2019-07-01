This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

A tragic hit-and-run, the Ana Kriegel case and protests in Hong Kong had everyone talking today.

By Órla Ryan Monday 1 Jul 2019, 9:01 PM
26 minutes ago 1,222 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4705795

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

2786 European Games Athletes_90574432 Gráinne Walsh, who won a bronze medal in boxing at the European Games, pictured with family members Joseph, Geraldine, Gerry and Mairéad at Dublin Airport today. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Gardaí are investigating whether or not a hit-and-run which claimed the life of boxer Kevin Sheehy today was deliberate.
  • Mental health professionals assessing the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriegel may interview the boys’ parents, the Central Criminal Court heard.
  • A journalist was fined €2,500 in court after he named one of the boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder during a live radio broadcast.
  • Ireland could vote against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which has been described as “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.  
  • A Meath garda whose legs were crushed in a brutal repeated assault in August 2015 was awarded €975,000 in compensation by the High Court.
  • The cost to the taxpayer of funding the salaries of all TDs and senators in Leinster House last year increased by 4.5% to €19.4 million.
  • New data scraped from the Airbnb platform in May and revealed exclusively to TheJournal.ie suggests that the majority of revenue generated on the platform comes from rentals that will be deemed ‘commercial’ under new legislation.
  • Dunnes Stores is Ireland’s most popular supermarket, according to figures released today.

WORLD 

Wimbledon 2019 - Day One - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Cori Gauff (15) celebrates her win against five-time champion Venus Williams on day one of the Wimbledon Championships in London. Source: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

#HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have seized the parliament’s main debating chamber, daubing its walls with graffiti and fixing a British colonial-era flag to the main podium.

#EUROPE: Negotiations to decide who will get the top jobs in the EU have been suspended until tomorrow after European leaders failed to break the deadlock following a long night of debate and discussions. 

#LONDON: Police in London believe that a man found dead in a garden in Clapham fell from the landing gear compartment of an airplane on a flight from Kenya to Heathrow.

#EL SALVADOR: The bodies of a man and his daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States have been returned to their native El Salvador.

PARTING SHOT

Alex Mann, the 15-year-old boy who wowed Glastonbury after performing alongside rapper Dave, has told the Guardian that footballer Thiago Silva, who the song is about, sent him a message after seeing the viral video.  

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

