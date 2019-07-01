Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating whether or not a hit-and-run which claimed the life of boxer Kevin Sheehy today was deliberate.
- Mental health professionals assessing the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Ana Kriegel may interview the boys’ parents, the Central Criminal Court heard.
- A journalist was fined €2,500 in court after he named one of the boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder during a live radio broadcast.
- Ireland could vote against the EU-Mercosur trade deal which has been described as “a bad deal” for Ireland’s beef sector, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.
- A Meath garda whose legs were crushed in a brutal repeated assault in August 2015 was awarded €975,000 in compensation by the High Court.
- The cost to the taxpayer of funding the salaries of all TDs and senators in Leinster House last year increased by 4.5% to €19.4 million.
- New data scraped from the Airbnb platform in May and revealed exclusively to TheJournal.ie suggests that the majority of revenue generated on the platform comes from rentals that will be deemed ‘commercial’ under new legislation.
- Dunnes Stores is Ireland’s most popular supermarket, according to figures released today.
WORLD
#HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong have seized the parliament’s main debating chamber, daubing its walls with graffiti and fixing a British colonial-era flag to the main podium.
#EUROPE: Negotiations to decide who will get the top jobs in the EU have been suspended until tomorrow after European leaders failed to break the deadlock following a long night of debate and discussions.
#LONDON: Police in London believe that a man found dead in a garden in Clapham fell from the landing gear compartment of an airplane on a flight from Kenya to Heathrow.
#EL SALVADOR: The bodies of a man and his daughter who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States have been returned to their native El Salvador.
PARTING SHOT
Alex Mann, the 15-year-old boy who wowed Glastonbury after performing alongside rapper Dave, has told the Guardian that footballer Thiago Silva, who the song is about, sent him a message after seeing the viral video.
Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.
COMMENTS