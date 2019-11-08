This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Gay Byrne being laid to rest, the Kevin Lunney investigation and Brexit made the headlines today.

By Órla Ryan Friday 8 Nov 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

funeral 433_90584610 The funeral of Gay Byrne took place in Dublin today. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

  • Family, friends and fans gathered in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin city to pay their final respects to broadcaster Gay Byrne
  • The earliest possible release date for the teenage boy who murdered and sexually assaulted Ana Kriegel is June 2031, the Central Criminal Court heard.
  • The mother of schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert paid a heartbreaking tribute to her son at his funeral mass in Limerick.
  • A boil water notice for areas in Dublin, Meath and Kildare will remain in place until at least Tuesday, as Irish Water said it cannot rule out further repeats of large-scale notices.
  • Extra gardaí were deployed in Cork city centre after a large group of young people gathered for an alleged robbery attempt
  • The Law Reform Commission recommended changing current legislation regarding consent in rape cases before Irish courts. 
  • The owners of Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks have decided not to sell the club after listing it for sale earlier this year, it was confirmed. 

WORLD

general-election-2019 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries his hand at making a clay figure while visiting the George Spencer Academy in Nottingham today. Source: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

#ENGLAND: The main suspect in the investigation into the kidnapping of businessman Kevin Lunney died after he took ill during a police raid in Derbyshire.

#ESSEX: The names of the 39 people whose bodies were found in the back of a lorry container in Essex on 23 October were released.

#BREXIT: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there will not be checks on goods going from Northern Ireland to Great Britain post-Brexit. 

#US: Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the race to become the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

For the day that’s in it, RIP Gaybo.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.

