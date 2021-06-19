Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Paul Givan was told he will have to resign as First Minister when a new DUP leader is appointed.
- Health officials confirmed 393 new cases of Covid-19 and outlined timelines for the next age cohorts to get their jabs.
- Canada was removed from Ireland’s list of designated countries for mandatory hotel quarantine.
- Leo Varadkar said a new location for the National Maternity Hospital may need to be found.
- The Tánaiste also set a target of 70% home-ownership by the end of this decade.
- A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Dublin‘s city centre.
- The search operation for a missing Dublin man in the US is to be scaled back.
- Memorial plaques honouring Garda Colm Horkan were unveiled in Roscommon.
-
WORLD
#IRAN: Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president.
#FRANCE: Several people were injured as police broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave.
#RUSSIA: Moscow’s hospitals are flooded with Covid-19 patients, with the Delta variant now representing almost 90% of new cases.
#UNITED STATES: Catholic bishops agreed to draft a statement on the meaning of holy communion which could potentially be used to deny the sacred rite to President Joe Biden.
#LONDON: Large stadiums were transformed into giant Covid jab clinics to vaccinated thousands of people today.
PARTING SHOT
A new species of the ancient giant rhino, which was among the largest mammals to walk on land, has been discovered in north-western China, BBC reports.
