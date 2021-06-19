#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 8:07 PM
56 minutes ago 2,376 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5471934

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

LE CHEILE SMITHFIELD 9M5A7791 The Rally Against Hate in Smithfield today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

  • Paul Givan was told he will have to resign as First Minister when a new DUP leader is appointed. 
  • Health officials confirmed 393 new cases of Covid-19 and outlined timelines for the next age cohorts to get their jabs.
  • Canada was removed from Ireland’s list of designated countries for mandatory hotel quarantine.
  • Leo Varadkar said a new location for the National Maternity Hospital may need to be found.
  • The Tánaiste also set a target of 70% home-ownership by the end of this decade.
  • A man was taken to hospital after an assault in Dublin‘s city centre.
  • The search operation for a missing Dublin man in the US is to be scaled back.
  • Memorial plaques honouring Garda Colm Horkan were unveiled in Roscommon.

  • featureimage Source: PA

WORLD

#IRAN: Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president.

#FRANCE: Several people were injured as police broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave.

#RUSSIA: Moscow’s hospitals are flooded with Covid-19 patients, with the Delta variant now representing almost 90% of new cases. 

#UNITED STATES: Catholic bishops agreed to draft a statement on the meaning of holy communion which could potentially be used to deny the sacred rite to President Joe Biden. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#LONDON: Large stadiums were transformed into giant Covid jab clinics to vaccinated thousands of people today.

PARTING SHOT

A new species of the ancient giant rhino, which was among the largest mammals to walk on land, has been discovered in north-western China, BBC reports

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie