Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

The Rally Against Hate in Smithfield today. Source: Eamonn Farrell

IRELAND

WORLD

#IRAN: Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president.

#FRANCE: Several people were injured as police broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave.

#RUSSIA: Moscow’s hospitals are flooded with Covid-19 patients, with the Delta variant now representing almost 90% of new cases.

#UNITED STATES: Catholic bishops agreed to draft a statement on the meaning of holy communion which could potentially be used to deny the sacred rite to President Joe Biden.

#LONDON: Large stadiums were transformed into giant Covid jab clinics to vaccinated thousands of people today.

PARTING SHOT

A new species of the ancient giant rhino, which was among the largest mammals to walk on land, has been discovered in north-western China, BBC reports.