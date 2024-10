NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sheep graze in sunshine behind a horse loader on a fine Autumn day on the Curragh Plains in Co Kildare. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh in Beirut, Lebanon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MILTON: Florida’s gulf coast braced for the impact of Hurricane Milton’s near-record winds and expected massive storm surge, which could bring destruction to areas still reeling from Helene’s devastation 12 days ago.

#MIDDLE EAST: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the people of Lebanon they could face “destruction and suffering” like the Palestinians in war-torn Gaza if they don’t “free” the country from Hezbollah.

#TOP TORY: James Cleverly surged into the lead in the Conservative leadership contest in the UK, while Tom Tugendhat has been eliminated.

#PORTUGAL: Christian Brueckner, the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, was found not guilty after he was accused of five sex crimes, including the rape a young Irish woman in Portugal.

PARTING SHOT

