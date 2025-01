NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Sean McAnuff of Ireland, Maxim Maximov of Bulgaria and Furkan Akar of Turkey during the ISU European Short Track Speed Skating Championships 2025 in Dresden, Germany.

A Houthi supporter shouts slogans during an anti-U.S and Israel rally in Sanaa, Yemen

#ISRAEL: The Israeli security cabinet voted to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas, marking a major turning point in the conflict and halting wide-scale fighting and bombardment in Gaza’s deadliest-ever war.

#TIKTOK: The US Supreme Court backed a law going into effect that would ban the social media app TikTok in the United States.

#USA: Donald Trump’s inauguration is to be held indoors due to forecasted freezing temperatures, the US president-elect confirmed.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan

IRISH ACTOR BARRY Keoghan is to lead a campaign to advocate for family-based care for children worldwide, alongside the UK’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Lammy announced the UK government’s plan today, which aims at working with governments around the world “to progressively end the use of children’s institutions”.

Read the full article here.