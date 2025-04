NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#VATICAN: The coffin of Pope Francis was sealed in a private ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica.

#UKRAINE: Russia said it was ready to reach a deal to bring an end to the war in Ukraine as US envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

#USA: FBI agents arrested a judge in the US for allegedly obstructing the deportation of an undocumented immigrant, a major escalation in the ongoing conflict between the government and the judiciary over the legality of Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

#MANGIONE: Luigi Mangione, the man accused of murdering the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, pleaded not guilty in court today.

#RUSSIA: A senior Russian general was killed when a car exploded not far from Moscow and the Kremlin suggested Ukraine was behind the blast.

PARTING SHOT

IT IS FITTING that the ‘The Climate Pope’ died during Earth Week, a week dedicated to Earth and the environment, a cause that became a rallying cry of his papacy in a world where many global leaders stayed silent.

Imagine a world where all our leaders spoke as clearly as Pope Francis on climate issues.

‘The Earth, our home, is beginning to look more and more like an immense pile of filth,’ he said in a major papal encyclical letter to the Church, which was dedicated to the environment and published on 18 June 2015.

