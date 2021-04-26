#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 26 April 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 26 Apr 2021, 9:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7745 Murals Murals down at Dublin Docklands. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

coronavirus-mon-apr-26-2021 A bride-to-be jumps in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh, as beer gardens in Scotland reopen today after lockdown. Source: PA

#CHERNOBYL: It is now 35 years since the infamous reactor meltdown in Ukraine.

#TRAVEL: It emerged that vaccinated US citizens will be able to visit the European Union in the coming months.

#INDIA: The troubled nation confirmed another world record day of Covid cases.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s lockdown restrictions eased slightly more today as wildlife parks and zoos opened their doors to the public. 

Ah, would ya look?

7629 Dublin Zoo Daniel Meagher aged 2 with his aunty Nicole Meagher from Blanchardstown as the zoo gets ready for reopening. Source: Sasko Lazarov

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

