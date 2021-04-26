Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Murals down at Dublin Docklands. Source: Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

A bride-to-be jumps in the Grassmarket in Edinburgh, as beer gardens in Scotland reopen today after lockdown. Source: PA

#CHERNOBYL: It is now 35 years since the infamous reactor meltdown in Ukraine.

#TRAVEL: It emerged that vaccinated US citizens will be able to visit the European Union in the coming months.

#INDIA: The troubled nation confirmed another world record day of Covid cases.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s lockdown restrictions eased slightly more today as wildlife parks and zoos opened their doors to the public.

Ah, would ya look?

Daniel Meagher aged 2 with his aunty Nicole Meagher from Blanchardstown as the zoo gets ready for reopening. Source: Sasko Lazarov