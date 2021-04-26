Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Health officials confirmed another 427 cases of Covid in Ireland. One more death was also recorded.
- Dublin Zoo reopened to the public today along with sporting venues for golf and tennis.
- A further two walk-in Covid-19 test centres for asymptomatic people are opening up in the coming days in Kildare and Offaly.
- A man was convicted of murdering his estranged wife’s partner by stabbing him seven times after his victim became jealous and attacked him.
- A teenager who was convicted by a jury of defiling a 14-year-old girl has been ordered to undergo two years of supervision by the Probation Service.
- Gardaí in Kildare seized more than €250,000 worth of cocaine during an operation in Straffan on Saturday night.
- Food safety chiefs issued a warning over cannabis-infused jellies.
- Ireland is to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India as part of efforts to assist with the devastating Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
- Leitrim County Council is planning to bring in DNA testing of dog poo in a bid to help identify owners who fail to pick up their dog’s waste on streets, parks, walking trails and housing estates.
-
INTERNATIONAL
#CHERNOBYL: It is now 35 years since the infamous reactor meltdown in Ukraine.
#TRAVEL: It emerged that vaccinated US citizens will be able to visit the European Union in the coming months.
#INDIA: The troubled nation confirmed another world record day of Covid cases.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Ireland’s lockdown restrictions eased slightly more today as wildlife parks and zoos opened their doors to the public.
Ah, would ya look?
COMMENTS