NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Victoria Smurfit was uveiled as Grand Marshal for St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Victoria was joined by Carlos Ruben Johnson (age 9), Quinn O’Hara (age 7) Julien Behal Julien Behal

INTERNATIONAL

Eucharist for the health of Pope Francis in the Argentine church of Santa Maria Addolorata in Buenos Aires square Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#POPE FRANCIS: The Vatican said Pope Francis remains in a “critical condition” but that he is “stable”.

#UK: British prime minister Keir Starmer slashed the aid budget to fund a dramatic increase in defence spending in response to “tyrant” Vladimir Putin and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s commitment to European security.

#FRANCE: A former surgeron went on trial in France for the alleged rape or sexual abuse of 299 victims, most of them children who were his patients.

#EU DRUG USE: Less than 3% of drug users in Europe received treatment to manage or quit drugs, a new survey found.

#DEBUNKED: No, Elon Musk didn’t abandon his son at a Donald Trump rally.

PARTING SHOT

Advertisement

Photo taken 20 Jan, 2025 and released by Guo Qingshan, a view of the puppy mountain which went viral over the internet in China Guo Qingshan Guo Qingshan

When Shanghai-based designer Guo Qingshan posted a holiday photo on Valentine’s Day and captioned it “Puppy Mountain”, it became a sensation in China and even created a tourist destination.

Guo had gone on a hike while visiting his hometown of Yichang in central China’s Hubei province in late January.

When reviewing the photos, he saw something he had not noticed before: A mountain shaped like a dog’s head rested on the ground next to the Yangtze River, its snout perched at the water’s edge.

“It was so magical and cute. I was so excited and happy when I discovered it,” Guo said.

“The puppy’s posture is like it’s drinking water, or it’s looking at some fish. It also looks like it’s quietly protecting the Yangtze River,” he said.

Dog owners started to post pictures of their dogs to see which one had the closest resemblance.

The Yangtze River, the longest river in China and the third-longest river in the world, flows through the mountainous area.